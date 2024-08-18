Edwin’s Newsletter #1
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Harris/Walz: Mostly Peaceful
August 18, 2024 by J.B. Shurk
26 mins ago
•
Edwin
Share this post
Harris/Walz: Mostly Peaceful
edwin797.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Toxic Stress – the deadly epidemic
August 17, 2024 by Doctor Vernon Coleman
15 hrs ago
•
Edwin
9
Share this post
Toxic Stress – the deadly epidemic
edwin797.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
The Second Circuit revokes qualified immunity
August 17, 2024 by Mike McDaniel
22 hrs ago
•
Edwin
24
Share this post
The Second Circuit revokes qualified immunity
edwin797.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
Shots fired during Laney High’s first football game of the season
August 17, 2024 by Mike Lepp
23 hrs ago
•
Edwin
2
Share this post
Shots fired during Laney High’s first football game of the season
edwin797.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
A New Documentary Rehabilitates Nixon’s Reputation On Watergate’s 50th Anniversary
August 17, 2024 by Dale A. Fitzgibbon's
24 hrs ago
•
Edwin
11
Share this post
A New Documentary Rehabilitates Nixon’s Reputation On Watergate’s 50th Anniversary
edwin797.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
13
Welcome To The 'Take No Prisoners', 'End Of The Road' Election
August 16, 2024 by James Howard Kuntsler
Aug 16
•
Edwin
18
Share this post
Welcome To The 'Take No Prisoners', 'End Of The Road' Election
edwin797.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
15
WAYNE ROOT: My Message to Red State Attorneys General: Indict Vice President Kamala Harris and VP Nominee Tim Walz Today.
August 16, 2024 by Wayne Allyn Root
Aug 16
•
Edwin
10
Share this post
WAYNE ROOT: My Message to Red State Attorneys General: Indict Vice President Kamala Harris and VP Nominee Tim Walz Today.
edwin797.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
Israel sends a clear signal to Iran
August 16, 2024 by Dylan Malyasov
Aug 16
•
Edwin
9
Share this post
Israel sends a clear signal to Iran
edwin797.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
The Surprising Story of Montezuma’s Family
August 16, 2024 by Ann Barnhardt
Aug 16
•
Edwin
12
Share this post
The Surprising Story of Montezuma’s Family
edwin797.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
Our Democratic Order Is Unraveling
August 16, 2024 by Richard Palmer & Joel Hilliker
Aug 16
•
Edwin
7
Share this post
Our Democratic Order Is Unraveling
edwin797.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
Ominous Signs of What US Middle East Policy Might Be Under a Harris Presidency
August 16, 2024 by Fred Fleitz
Aug 16
•
Edwin
6
Share this post
Ominous Signs of What US Middle East Policy Might Be Under a Harris Presidency
edwin797.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
Passing Observations 257
August 15, 2024 by Doctor Vernon Coleman
Aug 15
•
Edwin
10
Share this post
Passing Observations 257
edwin797.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
13
© 2024 Edwin
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts