Andrei Martyanov's "Losing Military Supremacy" argues that the United States is losing its military supremacy due to strategic myopia, characterized by an inability to adapt to changing global dynamics and a failure to recognize the limitations of its military technology.

Martyanov draws on Alexis de Tocqueville's observations to critique the American character, suggesting that a vainglorious sensitivity to criticism and a loss of sound reasoning (termed "de-Hellenization" by Robert Reilly) have contributed to a broader existential crisis in American strategic thinking.

The lack of a cohesive national identity and the absence of direct invasion during World War II have prevented the U.S. from developing the historical resilience that shaped other nations, leading to a strategic myopia that undermines its global position.

Martyanov criticizes the U.S. military's overreliance on high-tech weaponry, exemplified by the problematic F-35 program, which has led to a distorted understanding of power and a failure to recognize the limitations of advanced technology.

Martyanov contrasts the U.S. approach with Russia's pragmatic and effective military strategy, shaped by its historical experiences and continental warfare, which has given Russia a strategic edge in modern conflicts. He warns that American myopia in strategic planning has led to significant miscalculations and blunders in foreign policy and military interventions.

In a world where geopolitical dynamics are shifting at an unprecedented pace, the United States, long considered the unchallenged global superpower, is facing a stark reality: Its military supremacy is eroding. This is the central thesis of Andrei Martyanov's provocative book, "Losing Military Supremacy: The Myopia of American Strategic Planning," which offers a critical examination of America's strategic missteps and the consequences of its failure to adapt to a changing global landscape.

Martyanov, a former Soviet naval officer and current defense analyst, begins his analysis by drawing on Alexis de Tocqueville's observations about the American character. Tocqueville noted that Americans are highly sensitive to criticism and insatiable for praise, a trait that Martyanov argues has become a liability in the 21st century. This vaingloriousness, he contends, has not only become a threat to the world but also to America's own democratic institutions, contributing to a broader existential crisis.

The book delves into the cognitive decline of American strategic thinking, a phenomenon Robert Reilly termed "de-Hellenization" — a loss of sound reasoning across all national activities. Martyanov argues that this decline is not just a shift in economic paradigms but a total existential crisis of American national mythology. It is a crisis that transcends superficial ideological or party affiliations and strikes at the heart of the nation's consensus.

One of the key arguments Martyanov makes is that America's failure to form a cohesive national identity was both a blessing and a curse. The lack of a direct invasion on American soil during World War II, while beneficial in the post-war era, prevented the nation from experiencing the historical glue that helped form modern nations. This, Martyanov suggests, has contributed to the erosion of the American myth and the nation's strategic myopia.

Martyanov's critique extends to the American military's obsession with high-tech weaponry and its overconfidence in its capabilities. He points to the F-35 program as a prime example, noting that despite its sophistication, the program has been plagued by problems and questions about its effectiveness. This overreliance on advanced technology, he argues, has led to a distorted understanding of power and a failure to recognize the limitations of American military technology.

In contrast, Martyanov provides a Russian perspective on military strategy and technology. He emphasizes that Russia's military history and its experience with continental warfare have shaped its approach to defense and strategy. Russian military technology, he argues, is not just about sophistication but about effectiveness and reliability, driven by the nation's need for survival. This pragmatic approach, Martyanov suggests, has given Russia a strategic advantage in modern conflicts.

The book also highlights the dangers of American myopia in strategic planning, which has led to a series of miscalculations and blunders in foreign policy and military interventions. From the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to the handling of the Syrian conflict, Martyanov paints a picture of an America that is increasingly out of touch with the realities of modern warfare and global politics. He argues that these failures are not just tactical but strategic, rooted in a fundamental misunderstanding of the nature of power and influence.

Martyanov's analysis is not just a critique but a call to action. He suggests that the era of American military hegemony is over and that the United States must come to terms with its declining power and the emergence of new global players like Russia and China. He warns that without a realistic assessment of its capabilities and a willingness to engage in meaningful dialogue, America risks further decline and potential conflict.

In conclusion, "Losing Military Supremacy: The Myopia of American Strategic Planning" is a sobering reminder that in a rapidly changing world, the old rules no longer apply. Martyanov's book serves as a valuable resource for policymakers and strategists seeking to understand and address the challenges posed by Russia's evolving military prowess. As the United States navigates these uncertain times, it is crucial to question assumptions, challenge biases and strive for a deeper understanding of the complex forces shaping the global landscape.

