Why won’t anyone listen to my warning about the so-called miracle weight loss drugs? How many people will die?
November 8, 2024 by Doctor Vernon Coleman
A few weeks ago I published here an article entitled `The Scary, Startling Truth about `wonder drugs’ semaglutide and tirzepatide’. In the old days I’d have published the article in one of the major national newspapers and done numerous TV and radio interviews about it. People would have been made aware of the risks with these drugs. I was regarded as one of the world’s leading experts on iatrogenesis (doctor-induced disease). But today, of course, I am banned from all mainstream media and, it seems, no one else dares take on Big Pharma and the medical establishment.
Today, I read that the death of a 58-year-old nurse had been linked to another of the weight loss drugs approved for use on the NHS.
The healthy nurse took two low dose injections of tirzepatide and two weeks later she was dead. She died from multiple organ failure, septic shock and pancreatitis.
Between January and May 2024 there were 208 warnings about this drug – including 31 serious reactions and one suspected death of a man in his sixties. There are reported to have been 23 suspected deaths linked to semaglutide in the UK since 2019. And today hundreds of thousands of people are taking the damned stuff – believing it is safe.
Dr Alison Cave, the chief safety officer of the MRHA (about which I have written much before) is reported to have said that `new medicines, such as tirzepatide are more intensively monitored to ensure any new safety issues are identified promptly’.
And Dr Naveed Sattar, who is chairman of the UK Government’s obesity mission (I didn’t know we had one) is reported to have said:` Trials are very robust in trying to establish safety.’
I could weep.
Actually, I really could.
And so here, for the second time, is the truth about these bloody weight loss drugs that no one else will tell you. Please share this article widely. You are my only hope for sharing the truth.
`The Scary, Startling Truth about `wonder drugs’ semaglutide and tirzepatide’
Everywhere I look journalists and doctors are queuing up and falling over each other in order to praise the latest wonder drug semaglutide (known to most people by the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy.
And there’s another drug called Mounjaro aka tirzepatide.
That’s supposed to be a wonder drug too.
These are, so they insist, the best, easiest and classiest way to lose weight.
The Daily Telegraph ran a headline last week which read `My miracle weight loss jab has changed my life and will change the world.’ The journalist who wrote the article, Allison Pearson, says that these drugs `may well change the world – for good’.
Oh goody goody. Ain’t that grand?
But there’s more.
Doctors apparently claim that semaglutide and tirzepatide will do all sorts of other wonderful things.
There’s been talk of one or the other of them slowing down the aging process, preventing cancer, arthritis, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.
And helping people give up smoking.
Doctors apparently say that semaglutide will reverse kidney disease, prevent heart failure and reduce previously untreatable high blood pressure.
And cut heart attacks and strokes.
It’ll probably solve baldness, spots and dandruff, reduce your heating bills, cut your lawn and protect your car bodywork from seagull droppings.
Wow. I haven’t read about anything this good for three months. No, make that six months.
What a wonder drug. We must all bless the drug companies. This stuff sounds nearly as good as the much loved covid-19 vaccine – and what an embarrassment it was for the medical establishment and the world’s journalists when the vaccines turned out to be just as useless and as toxic as I predicted they would be.
But pause a moment.
Do you know of a drug anywhere in the world that doesn’t have dangerous side effects? Have you ever come across a product that cannot kill people?
No, nor me. And I’ve been writing about drugs and drug side effects for over fifty years.
So what can these `change the world’ wonder drugs do that the enthusiastic doctors and journalists don’t seem to have mentioned?
Well, let’s start with tirzepatide.
This one can:
Cause allergy reactions
Shouldn’t be used if you’re pregnant
May damage your liver
May damage your kidneys
May cause acute pancreatitis
May cause dehydration
One major source of information about drugs tells me that mounjaro `can cause some serious health issues’.
No kidding. In addition to the other problems I’ve listed it can cause fever, stomach pain, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, gall bladder disease, vomiting, jaundice and some other stuff including a fast heart rate.
Oh. I don’t fancy that one anymore.
That sounds a bit of a bummer.
What about the other stuff – semaglutide?
I hate to tell you this but semaglutide can also cause some serious health issues.
Here’s a list of a few of the possible problems.
Thyroid C cell tumours
Anxiety
Bloating
Blurred vision
Cold sweats
Confusion
Constipation
Dark urine (that’s probably because your liver is buggered)
Depression
Diarrhoea (though possibly not at the same time as the constipation)
Difficulty in swallowing
Dizziness
Fast heart beat
Fever
Headache
Increased hunger
Indigestion
Nervousness and nightmares
Pains in the stomach
Seizures
Skin rash
Slurred speech
Trouble breathing
Tiredness
Vomiting
Yellow eyes or skin (the liver thing again)
That’s not all. But it’s enough to be going on with.
None of the doctors and journalists whom I have seen extolling the virtues of these new wonder drugs seems to have mentioned these risks.
So I’m sorry if I am a bit of a party pooper.
But there really aren’t any magic pills.
Just try to remember `Coleman’s First Law of Medicine’ which is: `If you are receiving treatment for an existing disease and you develop new symptoms then, until proved otherwise, you should assume that the new symptoms are caused by the treatment you are receiving.’
NOTE
Tips for any patient taking a prescription drug
Dr Vernon Coleman
1. Always follow any specific instructions that you have been given by your doctor. Read the label on your bottle of pills and take notice of what it says!
2. When you're not using them drugs should be stored in a locked cupboard out of reach of children in a room where the temperature will be fairly stable. The bathroom is probably the worst room in the house for storing medicines. Your bedroom - which probably has a more stable temperature - is much better.
3. Never take drugs which were prescribed for someone else. Return all unused supplies of drugs to your chemist.
4. It is wise to assume that all prescribed drugs can cause drowsiness. You shouldn't drive or operate machinery after taking a drug until you are sure that you are safe.
5. Drugs do not mix well with alcohol. If you want to drink while taking drugs ask your doctor whether or not it will be safe.
6. Do not take non prescribed medicines while taking prescribed drugs.
7. Do not stop taking drugs suddenly if you have been advised to take a full course. Ring your doctor for advice if you need to stop for any reason. Some drugs have to be stopped gradually rather than abruptly.
8. Be on the look-out for side effects and remember that if you seem to develop new symptoms while taking a prescription drug then the chances are high that the new symptoms were caused by the treatment you are taking for your original symptoms. (That is Coleman’s First Law of Medicine.)
9. Report any side effects to your doctor - and ask him if he's going to report the side effects to the authorities. The vast majority of doctors never bother to report side effects - with the result that potentially hazardous drugs remain on the market for far longer than they should.
10. If you need to see a doctor while taking a drug make sure he knows what you are taking - particularly if he intends to prescribe new treatment for you. Many drugs do not mix well together and may, indeed, react together in a dangerous way.
Note
