When I qualified as a doctor I was invited to take the Hippocratic Oath. It was optional. Some young doctors said they would. Many said they wouldn’t. I happily took the Oath. Today, the Hippocratic Oath is considered out of date by the medical establishment and the General Medical Council in the UK (the body with the job of licensing doctors).
Here, so that you can make up your own mind, are the principle and relevant sections of the Hippocratic Oath:
‘I swear that I will carry out, according to my ability and judgement, this oath.
I will use those dietary regimens which will benefit my patients according to my greatest ability and judgement, and I will do no harm or injustice to them. Neither will I administer a poison to anybody when asked to do so, nor will I suggest such a course. But I will keep pure and holy both my life and my art. I will not use the knife, not even, verity on sufferers from stone, but I will give place to such as are craftsmen therein.
Into whatsoever houses I enter, I will enter to help the sick, and I will abstain from all intentional wrong doing and harm, especially from abusing the bodies of man or woman, bond or free. And whatsoever I shall see or hear in the course of my profession I will never divulge, holding such things to be holy secrets.
Now if I carry out this oath and break it not, may I gain for ever reputation among all men for my life and for my art; but if I break it and forswear myself, may the opposite befall me.
(Note: you will see that the Hippocratic Oath forbids euthanasia/doctor assisted suicide. What a pity it is that the Hippocratic Oath is no longer compulsory for doctors. I wonder what it is about the Oath which the medical establishment finds unacceptable.)
Note
The Hippocratic Oath is passé nowadays. It's considered a relic of past times, less than 15% take it. But they let us think they all do. To pacify us, keep us trusting them. A useful lie of omission. Happy that we make the assumption most take it.
Culture of death: the assault on medical ethics in America
Wesley A Smith, 2000
https://archive.org/details/cultureofdeath00wesl
Smith's Follow up book:
Culture of Death, The Age of "Do Harm" Medicine
Discovery Institute, 2016
https://www.discovery.org/b/culture-of-death/
"Smith warns that future troubles could be tied to the fact that only 14% of doctors today report having taken the Hippocratic oath to “do no harm.” Smith even recounts episodes of doctors recommending that the old or sick be denied basic treatments which might potentially save life. This enlightening book unmasks unexpected occurrences in the present practice of medicine, and shines light into a future that many of us might not like."
This book describes the complicity of the medical profession in the greatest crime against humanity the world has ever known...up to now:
Useless Eaters: Disability as Genocidal Marker in Nazi Germany
The Journal of Special Education/Catholic Culture, 2002
https://www.catholicculture.org/culture/library/view.cfm?recnum=7019
"Complicity of the Medical Professions
It is important to note that the enactment of prejudice against people with disabilities in Nazi Germany could not have succeeded without the complicity of the medical and adjunct professions. Power over life and death was placed firmly in the hands of physicians who became white-coated executioners, having long abandoned the "do no harm" clause of the Hippocratic Oath. Currently, there is evidence of the medical community's again being willing agents in hastening the deaths of people deemed not viable, including people with disabilities, through familiar methods for ending the lives of terminally ill people, such as starvation and death by thirst. Furthermore, there is evidence that "do no harm" is now viewed as a somewhat quaint throwback to a distant, less sophisticated era. For example, many physicians no longer take the Hippocratic Oath before beginning their careers, and many standard hospital treatment protocols now stipulate that staff physicians may override next-of-kin requests for patient treatment if the physician decides that treatment will likely be ineffective (Smith, 2000). Once again, patients, including those with disabilities who are terminally ill, now bear the responsibility of justifying their existence and their need for treatment. This being the case, and with the clear understanding that not all physicians put the greater good ahead of their individual patients, there should at least be some debate about what this means for people with disabilities, many of whom rely extensively on the assumption that their physicians have their best individual treatment interests at heart and will treat them regardless of utilitarian arguments to the contrary."
FF - What's old is new again. If history doesn't repeat then it often rhymes. Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it. Any other appropriate clichés?
You must mean " The Hypocrite" oath that these coward doctors took... You know the doctors who committed treason during the scamdemic plandemic.. You know the millions of doctors who were silenced by a few, you cannot get anymore of a cowards then that.. You have the EVIL enemy outnumbered beyond belief, but you let them silence you with bonus money... You doctors who did not stand up are not worth fighting anymore wars for, you are no longer worth the sacrifice of brave soldiers who fought for you on foreign shores, when you could not even fight by just standing and speaking truth here at home.. Pathetic doctors who I for one no longer have any respect for.. I will always promote holistic doctors over allopathic doctors from now on..