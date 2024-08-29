During the final years of Sunak’s communist government in Britain, immigrants were flooding into the country in their millions. Most came looking for free money, free housing and free everything else. The cost of looking after them put a huge strain on the nation’s already creaking public services.



And as the immigrants poured in, so hard working, tax paying Britons left the country in huge numbers.



This is going to be an even bigger problem with Starmer’s communist government. Immigrants will pour into Britain in even larger numbers and hard working taxpayers will be queuing up to leave.



The problem is that just 1% of the workforce pays 29% of the taxes.







When that 1% leaves, Starmer and Co will be trying to run a country with 29% less money. And they will introduce drastic measures.



In order to stop hard working tax payers from leaving the country I suspect that the Labour Government will bring in tough new laws to restrict movement abroad. And they will, I suspect, introduce laws limiting the amount of their own money that emigrants can take with them.



Curiously, restrictions of this type have been tried before.



In 1718, laws were passed to restrict the outflow of artisans and their tools and to protect the country’s advantages in textile production. By 1749, anyone caught exporting textile manufacturing tools could be fined £200. Agents seeking to recruit technicians for emigration to America could be imprisoned for twelve months and fined £500 for each violation. Any skilled textile worker attempting to leave Britain could be arrested on sight.



