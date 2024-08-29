During the final years of Sunak’s communist government in Britain, immigrants were flooding into the country in their millions. Most came looking for free money, free housing and free everything else. The cost of looking after them put a huge strain on the nation’s already creaking public services.
And as the immigrants poured in, so hard working, tax paying Britons left the country in huge numbers.
This is going to be an even bigger problem with Starmer’s communist government. Immigrants will pour into Britain in even larger numbers and hard working taxpayers will be queuing up to leave.
The problem is that just 1% of the workforce pays 29% of the taxes.
When that 1% leaves, Starmer and Co will be trying to run a country with 29% less money. And they will introduce drastic measures.
In order to stop hard working tax payers from leaving the country I suspect that the Labour Government will bring in tough new laws to restrict movement abroad. And they will, I suspect, introduce laws limiting the amount of their own money that emigrants can take with them.
Curiously, restrictions of this type have been tried before.
In 1718, laws were passed to restrict the outflow of artisans and their tools and to protect the country’s advantages in textile production. By 1749, anyone caught exporting textile manufacturing tools could be fined £200. Agents seeking to recruit technicians for emigration to America could be imprisoned for twelve months and fined £500 for each violation. Any skilled textile worker attempting to leave Britain could be arrested on sight.
NOTE
To find the truth behind what is happening please read `Their Terrifying Plan’ by Vernon Coleman. You can purchase a copy through the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com
During the final years of Sunak’s communist government in Britain, immigrants were flooding into the country in their millions. Most came looking for free money, free housing and free everything else. The cost of looking after them put a huge strain on the nation’s already creaking public services.
No posts
That should be interesting. They won't stop illegal entry into their country, but will try to stop citizens from legally leaving?
Screw it, they can't stop a million people that all decide to leave at one time, at least not without committing legal murders. They can't stop people from selling everything and just leaving.
But then again, it is the UK.
Heck, there is no place to run except the jungles of South America with the drug lords or the jungles of Africa with the wild animals. The demons have infiltrated every country. Right now, Russia sounds like the best choice, but it’s too cold there. I’m thinking God will need to come get me sooner than later. It is beautiful, and there is perfect weather in God’s home, and I’ve heard the choir is amazing. . Please pray every day for our beautiful, free America.
🙏🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸