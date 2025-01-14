Britain now has no effective health care. Patients are waiting hours for an ambulance, waiting days to be treated in an Accident and Emergency department and dying while waiting to see a doctor. The Government’s pathetic attempts to heal the NHS will fail. Waiting lists will continue to grow. Millions are unable to work while waiting to be seen. Britain now has one of the worst health care systems in the world.



But the NHS could be cured in one day.



Here are the six things which the Government should do now:



1. GPs must be told to provide 24 hour a day cover for 365 days a year – as they always used to do. GPs work in groups so this would be no real hardship. And GPs must be told to visit patients at home and to make an attempt to show that they care for more than their bloated pay cheques. Doctors who insist on performing consultations by telephone or computer should be fired. GPs are well paid and less than 1% will resign rather accept these new contract terms. (Where else are they going to earn £150,000 a year?)



2. Junior hospital doctors must work at least 60 hours a week. When I was a junior hospital doctor we often worked 168 hour weeks (including hours spent `on call’). It’s hard work but it doesn’t kill anyone. The EU’s absurd work limits should be ignored so that junior doctors can be available at nights and weekends. Junior doctors who don’t want to accept the new contract can go and find jobs on the tills at their local supermarket.



3. Hospital consultants should choose between working full time for the NHS or full time in private practice. The vast majority will choose to devote themselves to the NHS. At the moment many consultants choose to work 9/11ths of their time for the NHS and 2/11ths in private practice. In reality, this usually works out with the consultant spending as much time on private patients as on NHS patients. And it is the bizarre 9/11ths system which means that waiting lists are so long. Consultants deliberately keep their NHS lists long to boost their private work.



4. Hospital bosses should be told to cancel at least 75% of all meetings. Most meetings are pointless and unproductive and just waste time which could be spent helping patients.



5. At least 90% of all NHS administrators should be sacked. The NHS will not miss them. Their vast salaries can be used to provide more beds and more nurses.



6. Doctors must stop giving the toxic, untested covid-19 vaccine which doesn’t do what it is supposed to do but which is too dangerous for human use. The experimental covid-19 vaccine (which was never subjected to adequate long term trials) has (as I predicted years ago) damaged immune systems – making patients susceptible to the flu and other infections – and caused numerous serious health problems. The covid-19 vaccine is responsible for the rise in deaths from the flu, heart disease, cancer and other disorders. Hundreds of people who don’t know anything about medicine are claiming that covid-19 (the disease) damaged the immune system. That’s garbage. It’s been known for generations, probably centuries, probably millennia, that infections trigger an immune system response. (The immune system is a wonder. In my book `Bodypower, published in 1983, I pointed out that even a cell mediated immunity response can be affected by the mind – but that’s another story.). It is the covid-19 vaccine which damages immune systems and is (as I warned it would over four years ago) now making the vaccinated susceptible to infection. I accompanied my warning, over four years ago, with the thought that doctors and nurses giving the vaccine should be arrested. Today I think that any doctor or nurse still giving the covid-19 vaccine should be tried for attempted murder. I’m serious about that. And the General Medical Council, which has disciplined doctors for telling the truth about the covid-19 vaccine, should be disbanded and its staff all arrested for helping to suppress the truth. The GMC, like the rest of the medical establishment, has done infinitely more harm than good. Those of us who have been silenced and demonised by the establishment are long overdue an apology. It’s simple: we were right and they were wrong.



If you care about the NHS please send a copy of this page to Wes Streeting MP – Britain’s health secretary. He can be reached at wes.streeting.mp@parliament.uk



NOTE

Dr Vernon Coleman’s small paperback `NHS: What’s wrong and how to put it right’ is available through the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com



And Dr Coleman’s book `Coming Apocalypse’ (which was published in April 2020 – nearly five years ago) explained the truth about the fake covid pandemic. `Coming Apocalypse’ is also available through the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com



And `Bodypower’ is available in the same bookshop.



Copyright Vernon Coleman January 2025



