We saw the cancelation of the Romanian election in December 2024, the final month of the Political Year from Hell. Calin Georgescu, who the media declared as a far-right extremist, won the election. The establishment cried, “RUSSIAN INTERFERENCE!” and has refused to acknowledge the results. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets on Sunday to demand President Klaus’ resignation.

The media is not covering this story anywhere as the establishment fears mass civil unrest. The Romanian people are understandably outraged that their government is completely ignoring the democratic process and denying them the right to vote for their future president.

The neocons are behind this utter disregard for democracy. The establishment has blamed Russia and TikTok for interfering in their election. Yet, the clear reason that they will not permit Georgescu to take office is due to his anti-NATO stance.

NATO’s largest exercise for 2025, Steadfast Dart 2025 (STDT25), is taking place in Romania, Bulgaria, and Greece. Over 10,000 allied military personal from nine NATO nations are partaking in this joint exercise. As explained by the Sofia Globe, “The exercise involves air, land, naval and special operations forces; 17 ships; more than 20 aircraft and helicopters, including EF2000, F16, AV 8B HARRIER fighters and A400 transport aircraft; more than 1500 pieces of military equipment, including tanks, multiple launch rocket systems, self-propelled artillery, infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and armoured personnel carriers (APCs).”

“What is happening now in Romania gains no reaction abroad, no reaction from the United States. They don’t understand what is going on here, because if they use Romania as a door for a war, what to be next? We don’t need war; this is my point,” Georgescu said, TASS reported. He said it loud and clear — THIS IS NOT OUR WAR! Georgescu is against collaborating with NATO to wage World War III, as are the Romanian people who DO NOT WANT WAR! Tens of thousands took to the streets to beg their now UNELECTED officials to hear their voices.

Millions voted for a candidate who did not want war and were denied their vote. Anyone “anti-war” is now “pro-Russian” and a threat to the ultimate goal of creating World War III to usher in the dawn of a new world order. “Authorities must say why they cancelled the election, we want to see the evidence,” one protestor and proclaimed economist told Reuters, “At this rate we won’t be voting anymore, they will impose a leader like in the old days.”

And this is precisely how nations fail.

Civil unrest is growing among the people. Their leaders have abandoned domestic interests in favor of globalist pursuits. The economy is turning down, and people are worried about their own future. The people no longer believe in the democratic process. Why hold an election when they allow unelected officials to override EU member states? Why hold an election when the establishment simply cancels out the vote when the results do not align with their wishes?

The discontent will rise among the people like a contagion. I simply do not see the European Union existing as a whole in the coming years. Individual nations like Romania are fighting back. They do not want to participate in the neocon globalist war games, and the establishment is not prepared for the collective overriding their authoritarian regimes.