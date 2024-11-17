If you think there is any substantial difference between the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the pharmaceutical companies it (supposedly) regulates, think again.

Between 2006 and 2019, nine out of 10 FDA commissioners went on from their U.S. taxpayer-funded positions straight to high-level executive positions at the nation's premiere drug companies.

Mark McClellan, for instance, who was FDA commissioner from Nov. 14, 2002, through March 26, 2004, under President George W. Bush, went from "regulating" Johnson & Johnson while at the FDA to sitting as one of J&J's board members – talk about a cushy revolving door!

Scott Gottlieb, who was FDA commissioner from May 11, 2017, through April 5, 2019, under President Donald Trump, went from "regulating" Pfizer to just-like-McClellan becoming one of Pfizer's board members.

Stephen Hahn took over after that, finishing out President Trump's first term as the FDA's commissioner. Then in early January after President Joe Biden was inaugurated, Hahn left the FDA to become chief medical officer at Flagship Pioneering, the venture capital firm behind Moderna.

Media "journalists," other government officials also benefit from Big Pharma revolving door

The FDA is not the only place from which Big Pharma's top dogs are created. James C. Smith, the CEO of Reuters in charge of informing the public about Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) "vaccines" was promoted, in a sense, from that position to becoming a board member at Pfizer.

Tony Fauci, the infamous former director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a federal division of the National Institute of Health (NIH), was one of the kingpins who funneled taxpayer cash from U.S. taxpayers into the government laboratories, both domestic and abroad, that performed illegal-in-the-U.S. gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses and other designer bioweapons, including COVID.

"Approximately 65% of the FDA's drug review budget comes directly from the pharmaceutical industry," warns the KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) X / Twitter account.

"Americans are the sickest people on the planet, and our health agencies are blatantly compromised."

The good news is that health freedom crusader and Big Pharma truth-teller Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is joining President Trump in spearheading a massive cleanup effort in Washington.

"RFK Jr. and the MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) movement will benefit Republicans, Democrats, Independents, and all people on the planet," KanekoaTheGreat further says.

The hope is that RFK Jr. and others like him on Team Trump will recapture public health and the medical industry and steer it out of the weeds of the Rockefeller propaganda efforts that took over medical education in America during the late 1800s and early 1900s.

"The patriarch was 'Devil Bill' who was a snake oil salesman," tweeted the "JTTCOTM" (@JTTCOTM) X / Twitter account about William Avery "Devil Bill" Rockefeller Sr., who also went by the alias of Dr. William Levingston, the wicked brainchild behind modern so-called "medicine."

"Create the problem; sell the solution," added another X / Twitter account about how everything Rockefeller did to transform health into big business for Big Pharma was a scam from the very beginning.

"When the regulated become the unregulated, the media become the salesmen, and the medical professionals become the malevolent ... Corporations and government become indistinguishable."

Re-read the above quote a second time and let it sink in that this is what has become of America in 2024, but also recognize that this is what RFK Jr. and seemingly Trump want to fix. This is what is at stake as America heads into 2025.