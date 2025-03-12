1. Energy bills are going to rise massively before 2030 as more and more money is taken from house owners to pay for subsidies for so-called ‘green’ energy. At the moment, subsidies for wind farms, solar farms, etc., make up more than 75% of the cost of electricity bills in the UK. The total price for building new solar and wind farms before 2030 will be £150 billion and all that will be added to electricity bills. Net Zero means that boiling a kettle is going to become very expensive. Cold food is going to become de rigeur.



2. Britain is now heavily reliant on imported electricity. This is not good. Norway, for example, has a law allowing it to stop exports of electricity when supplies are low. You should prepare for many, lengthy electricity cuts.



3. `There will be no room for sport in the world of Net Zero. Sport is considered unacceptable because of the amount of land that is used and because of the need for participants and spectators to travel long distances to reach venues. (Travel of any kind will not be allowed in the Net Zero world.) There are already plans to build houses on golf courses. Where they are inside designated twenty minute cities, sporting arenas (for golf, cricket, football, rugby, etc.) will be built on for tower blocks and food factories. Putting pressure on sporting clubs to create female teams (and to pay them the same as male teams) is intended to bankrupt clubs. In the world of cricket, accusations of racism and elitism are being used to destroy the game. All professional and amateur sports will be pretty well dead by the 2030s. In the future the only sports allowed will be e-sports played on computers, and spectators will watch these contests on their own computers at home. All this will happen despite the sometimes laughable attempts made by sports administrators to describe their businesses as ‘green’ and ‘sustainable’. (Taken with permission from the book ‘Net Zero will destroy you and everything you care about’ by Jack King.)



4. `Liberals and climate change nutters are always wrong but never uncertain.’ – Jack King.



5. Nine out of ten British workers admit that they are practising ‘quiet quitting’ – they are doing the least amount of work they have to do to avoid being sacked. This is one reason why productivity in Britain is lowest in the world. Quiet quitting has cost the economy hundreds of millions and seems destined to continue. It is why no one much cares and nothing much gets done. The route to Net Zero is now clearly defined.



6. The Guardian newspaper claims that ‘the rich and powerful’ try to stop it publishing stories and complains about ‘lobby groups with opaque funding who are determined to undermine facts about the climate emergency and other established science’. Er, since when has there been any established science about the alleged climate emergency? Climate change is a dangerously subversive myth promoted by crazed billionaires, Bilderbergers and members of the World Economic Forum. The Guardian is part of the media establishment – and must stand in the dock alongside the BBC and the Daily Mail.



7. Over half of Britons receive more in benefits than they pay in tax and so Starmer’s government spends over 40% of Britain’s income. It is not surprising that even middle range earners are leaving the country in droves. Starmer’s economic policies are unsustainable and I believe they are designed to ruin the country.



8. Over 70% of all crime is committed by people under 40, and my friend Sir Ramick Hobbs says: `We should put everyone under 40 in prison and let them out on their 40th birthday. This would cut crime by 70% at a stroke.’



9. A law was passed in the UK in 1915 making it illegal for anyone to buy a round of drinks in a pub.



10. Dr Colin M Barron has updated and extended his classic book on hypnotherapy and for anyone interested in hypnosis this is terrific news. The book is a must for anyone contemplating a career in hypnotherapy – indeed it is the first book to buy. It is also essential reading for anyone planning a career in health care or planning a visit to a hypnotherapist. `Practical Hypnotherapy’ by Dr Barron is that rare book – an essential text which is also eminently readable. Highly recommended.



11. Many newly built houses won’t last as long as the mortgages taken out to buy them. Modern building regulations mean that houses will just fall apart. People who think they are buying their own house will end up with a bit of land and a pile of rubble.



12. Isn’t it odd how so many political leaders start off poor, earn relatively modest salaries and end up stinking rich.



13. It is difficult to think of a political leader who has ever had a job or who has run a business and met a payroll ever week.



14. The PSA prostate test which is so often recommended by celebrities and journalists is unreliable. It produces false positive results and false negative results and is, in my opinion, worse than useless.



15. White male English born Christians are now members of an oppressed minority group.



16. I am proud to be driving sustainability through diversity.



17. The first book to criticise the pharmaceutical industry, the medical profession and the relationship between the two was published exactly 50 years ago. The book is called `The Medicine Men’ and it changed my life because when I wrote it I was a young GP. Immediately afterwards I became a target – constantly attacked by the medical establishment and the drug industry. The book was out of print for some years but I’m delighted to say it is available again. I’m proud to say that `The Medicine Men’ opened the eyes of millions to the way the drug industry has corrupted the medical profession. `Doctors can hardly say they are members of a profession when they take instructions from an industry,’ I wrote. The drug industry was, and is, a murderous industry which exists not to cure people but to keep them ill. People who are alive and ill are more profitable than people who are dead. To purchase a copy of `The Medicine Men’ please CLICK HERE



18. If a terrorist’s job is to terrify, doesn’t that make the Government `led’ by `Free Suits’ Starmer a terrorist organisation?



19. How can judges think it acceptable to introduce am apparently racist two tier justice policy in England? Why aren’t the judges arrested for racist behaviour? Why must the English take second place in their own country? Why do I worry that I might be arrested for daring to question this policy? Why do I feel I don’t think I understand anything anymore?



20. The Labour Government says it isn’t considering conscription so it is. I suggest that the first people to be conscripted should be the ones who have been campaigning for us to get involved in the Ukrainian War. I’m sure they’d enjoy being shot and would find conscription exhilarating and rewarding. (In reality, of course, they’ll all label themselves as suffering from long covid and will remain sitting on their sofas watching the war on TV.)



. Copyright Vernon Coleman March 2025