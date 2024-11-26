1. I have often written that the quality of health care today is worse than it was in the 1970s and probably worse than it was in the 1950s. This sounds extraordinary but the decline in the quality of health care is easy to measure. In the 1970s, a biopsy to find out if a breast lump was benign or cancerous took twenty minutes. Today, a patient will probably have to wait at least a week (and possibly six or eight weeks) to get the result of a breast biopsy.



2. When babies scream for hours or even days after being vaccinated I believe there is a real risk that they are brain damaged and may show permanent signs of that damage.



3. Around 100,000 old people will die of the cold this winter in Britain. They won’t be able to afford to keep warm and so they will die. This is the figure the ruthless Government expects now that it has cut the heating allowance payment and allowed energy costs to soar. If the Labour Government stopped funding the royal family and the House of Lords, and stopped paying for folderols such as the coronations, weddings, funerals, etc., all those 100,000 people’s lives could be saved with the money rescued. But when all those old people die of cold, the Government will save £1 billion in year (every year) in pension payments it won’t have to fork out. Anyone who voted for `Free Suits’ Starmer is an accomplice to murder.



4. Zelensky, the only world leader to have been filmed playing the piano with his penis, has either gone madder or he thinks we have all gone mad. Ukraine attacks Russia with long range weapons provided by America and Britain. Russia responds with one missile. Zelensky then says that Russia should be punished for escalating the conflict. Really? Anyone still supporting Ukraine needs to do a little research – and that includes you, `Free Suits’.



5. The British public clearly voted to leave the EU. `Free Suits’ Starmer is quietly taking Britain back into the EU without having the courtesy to ask the voters if they have changed their mind. Maybe he has been promised another free suit. Who knows? That’s the problem, don’t you see? Once it is known that a politician has accepted a huge number of expensive freebies it is impossible to trust them ever again. (Not that politicians have much public trust to begin with.) It is worth remembering that the vast majority of Britons voted to leave the EU and did not vote for Starmer at the last election. (If you want to know more about the background of the EU, and its links with the Nazis, please read `The Shocking History of the EU’ by Zina Cohen. )



6. The first person to invent a simple, portable cutter which can be used to snip and remove the pointless, annoying and dangerous strip of plastic tethering bottles to their caps will make a fortune.



7. Please remember that I am banned from all social media and all mainstream media. Anything on social media in my name is fake and probably run by one of the security services. Everything I do (articles, videos and books) is listed first on www.vernoncoleman.com If it isn’t there it isn’t mine.



8. The US wants control of all Russia’s and Ukraine’s natural resources. That was originally the underlying reason why there’s a war in Ukraine. But do Biden and Starmer really, really expect to defeat Russia? Surely not – not even this pair are that stupid. The aim has changed and is now to kill as many people as possible, reduce the global population and drive us through Net Zero and into the Great Reset.



9. The ignorant idiots who are promoting the pseudoscientific nonsense known as global warming should dig around on the internet and find film of the British winters of 1962/3 and 1947. And they should take a look at the summer of 1976. Weather varies from year to year. Sadly, our future weather will be grey and miserable – thanks to the geo-engineers who are blocking out the sun. Those global warming nutters who are cheering the fact that big companies have promised to give $300 billion a year to small countries, should look at the small print. I suspect much if not all of it will come as loans with hefty penalties. (Read my book `Their Terrifying Plan’ to see how this works – the book is available via the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com ) A much bigger (and real) problem lies ahead. Please read my book `A Bigger Problem than Climate Change’. To buy a copy just CLICK HERE or go to the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com. The bookshop is always open and the staff are so courteous and polite that you won’t even notice they’re there.



10. A snowflake fell in England and snowflakes everywhere hid under the bed covers and refused to go to school, to work or to anywhere.



11. Can anyone think of one thing that Starmer, Reeves and Co have done that has been popular and useful and has improved (or even will improve) life in Britain? I can’t.



12. The UK Government is adding folic acid to flour so that pregnant women don’t have to bother taking supplements. Of course, this means those of us who aren’t pregnant (men, women and children) will now be forced to take a supplement which may cause nausea, stomach upsets, disturbed sleep, diarrhoea, irritability, skin reactions and confusion. Fluoride in the water, folic acid in the flour – what comes next? Contraceptives in beer and cocaine in milk? Who knows? ‘Aint life exciting?



13. One in five Britons of working age prefer to stay home, drink cheap supermarket booze and watch TV rather than get up, earn a living and pay tax. These people are being supported by over-generous payments from taxpayers and this will contribute to the demise of Britain. The reluctance of employees (particularly those working for the Government and local authorities) to put effort into their work doesn’t help either.



14. The UK Government sent 470 delegates (at taxpayers’ expense) to the latest waste of time Cop29 shindig. It would have been more useful and cheaper to send them all to Butlins.



15. The wimpy millennials who stayed at home when there was a quarter of an inch of snow on the roads amused me. When I was a GP doing visits to patients homes I drove a Volvo estate car with two wheel drive. My partners and I never missed calls because of the snow or ice though I had some hairy moments and I do remember once parking the car on a snow and ice covered hill and coming out of the patient’s house twenty minutes later to find my car gone. Even though the handbrake was firmly on, the car had slid down the hill, gone through a hedge and ended up in someone’s garden. They were very nice about it and said they intended to get rid of the hedge anyway. After that I learned to leave the car parked in gear with the nearside front wheels angled to the kerb.



16. A friend says he is planning to go abroad to post his Christmas cards and parcels. He says that the cost of stamps in the UK is so high that even with the airfare and a hotel bill he will save money. I seem to remember that some decades ago magazines were often posted from abroad – usually Holland, I think.



17. Please do not for one second assume that Robert F Kennedy is on our side. Kennedy, newly appointed Health Secretary to Trump, is, I believe, an opportunist who offered to support Harris before he offered his soul to Trump. I do not understand or trust his position on climate change and vaccines. I believe he will bow to the strongest wind.



18. The word `populist’ is used as a term of abuse by the liberal, left-wing fascists who run most governments and all branches of the mainstream media. Those described as embracing `populism` are individuals who reject the hypocrisy, sense of superiority and elitism favoured by left wing liberals who pay homage to Net Zero and the Great Reset.



19. I think Russia will nuke Kiev first but now that Britain has declared war (and is, with America, the instigator of WWIII) there are parts of the UK where anti-diarrhoeals will probably be popular. For example, Putin undoubtedly knows the postcode for Cheltenham and the doughnut is doubtless a prime target. Pity about the Cotswolds and all those cute dry stone walls. The irony is that the only bits of Britain which will definitely survive will be Wales and Scotland. Russia definitely won’t bother nuking them.



20. The number of public figures who have lied on their CVs or about their job experience is beyond counting. Even a prominent BBC `name’ wasn’t above doctoring her past when applying for a job. (More details in my book `Truth Teller: The Price’). However, the Reeves deceit beggars belief. It appears that the UK’s Chancellor banking experience wasn’t quite what she claimed though precisely what she did is still a mystery. Handing out refreshing damp towels in the ladies loo, and provide comforting chit-chat for the lovelorn and the constipated, for all I know. Still, her lack of loyalty to veracity, and her loose interest in integrity and compassion, suggest that we probably know why she is already the worst and most dangerous Chancellor of the Exchequer in British history.



21. In an attempt to make Formula 1 car races satisfy the needs of the Net Zero nutters, all races will, in future, take place in a school playground in Mongolia. Drivers will sit in pedal cars and will make Brmmmm Brmmmm noises. No spectators will be allowed. Each driver will be allowed one mechanic who will be allowed to give him a push at the start. The circuits will be defined with red cones and each week the circuit shape will change. The races will all appear on a well-known internet television channel.



22. No one with functioning brain tissue or a sense of humour wants to go into politics. And so look at what we get: an infection of brain-dead, greedy, second rate, narcissistic psychopaths who are obsessed with their legacies. (My own legacy is to be remembered as a discredited anti-vaxxer and conspiracy theorist, and I no longer give a damn. I’ll be no worse off dead than I am alive.)



23. Now that the Labour Government is in charge of Britain’s energy supplies (and is running the country according to its devotion to the Net Zero nonsense) it is interesting to try to guess how long Britain, now without home-grown energy supplies and diminishing amounts of home grown food, would last if it were blockaded by an enemy. I doubt if the country would last a week.



24. Britain is now stagnating. No growth, rotten productivity, no future. The Communist Government is obviously to blame. Its scare mongering and insane budget did the damage. Do `Free Suits’ and company take responsibility? No, of course not. They’re blaming (wait for it) Brexit.



25. I wonder if the people who put up all those hideous solar panel farms realise that now that the geo-engineers and mad scientists have sprinkled dust in the sky to block the sun their little solar panels won’t work.



26. The Labour Government is going to use league tables to judge hospitals. This sort of system was first devised by Gordon `is a Moron’ Brown. The result will be that hospitals will deal with lots of small problems (hernias, varicose veins, etc.,) before they deal with big problem (serious heart disease, cancer, etc.,) so that their waiting lists are shorter than their neighbours. Will someone please tell Mr Streeting that using league tables is guaranteed to kill more patients? Read my book `Gordon is a Moron’ for more analysis.



27. We sent (literally) hundreds of books, videos and articles to MPs to educate them about the perils of the euthanasia bill. If Royal Mail doesn’t make a big profit this year then it’s not our fault. The one reply we had was from an MP who said he would support the bill because of his Roman Catholic faith. This is odd because the last time I looked the Pope (whom I have always thought of as having some influence over Roman Catholic thinking) was very much against euthanasia.



28. Within five years `Free Suits’ Starmer will have completely destroyed the UK. Most of his actions will have not been debated. `Free Suits’ cannot possibly expect to win an election in five years’ time so the Labour party will fix things by giving votes to 16-year-old children.



29. The quality of knowledge among NHS staff is terrifyingly poor. I recently heard of a nurse who does not know that cigarettes cause heart disease.



30. `People who think are very dangerous.’ – A Conspirator.



31. Are Starmer, Trump, Trudeau and Macron psychopaths? Look at my small book `Are you living with a psychopath’ to find out. The book is available via the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com



32. Lloyd George used to take a western novel to bed with him every night of his life because he didn’t like books with sad endings and in cowboy stories things always end well.



33. Just about every country in the world is teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. And yet billion are being wasted on bombs, bullets, illegal missiles and landmines. Oh, and useless bloody bureaucrats.



34. The UK’s tax system is already the most complicated and incomprehensible in the world. Not even HMRC understand the rules. And things are getting worse. For example, from February 2025 there will be 30 different rates of duty on wine in Britain. Wine with a higher alcohol content will attract a much higher tax. People working in the booze business should probably slit their throats or emigrate now.



35. Smokers now want to take the drug Ozempic to stop them smoking. Well, if Ozempic kills them they’ll probably stop smoking. Unless they get cremated, of course, in which case they’ll start smoking again.



36. Sadness and depression are different things. Unfortunately, patients these days want to be given heavy duty, dangerous medication when they are just sad. And the drugs they are given cause massive side effects and don’t work anyway. My book `How to relax and overcome stress’ is a new and expanded edition of my 1970s book `Stress Control’ which was the first book about stress written by doctor for the public. You can buy a copy via the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com



37. Remember, nothing happens by accident. Everything Biden, Starmer, Trudeau, Macron, etc., does is deliberate and malignant. The aim is to destroy everything in order to push us into Net Zero and the Great Reset. If you haven’t already done so, please read my book `Their Terrifying Plan’, available via the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com



