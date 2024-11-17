Share this postNeil Oliver: A Seismic Event!!!edwin797.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherNeil Oliver: A Seismic Event!!!November 17, 2024 by Neil OliverEdwinNov 17, 20243Share this postNeil Oliver: A Seismic Event!!!edwin797.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Share3Share this postNeil Oliver: A Seismic Event!!!edwin797.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Share
Suffering and greatness:
Yesterday is history. Tomorrow is a mystery. Today is all we have, and all we need. True and everlasting freedom is an individual choice, of our own free will, that each of us makes every day. The Truth, the Light, and the Way are reflected by our actions, in service to the King of all Creation, and that is how freedom is won: one person, one day at a time. https://youtu.be/RX6y0Nrwa1I