Readers will doubtless remember that I have recently complained about the fact that GPs are now too lazy and self-important to take blood samples from their patients.



Instead of spending two minutes taking a blood sample, GPs tell patients to make an appointment to see an often barely qualified member of staff in one, two, three or four weeks’ time. I don’t wish to be rude but I suspect there is usually a delay because the member of staff may have to fit in the blood taking in between sweeping floors, cleaning windows and emptying waste bins.



(It seems that nurses are too busy giving dangerous and pointless covid-19 vaccinations to do genuine medical work such as phlebotomy).



Because the person taking blood is usually unqualified they are also usually pretty incompetent and the result is that they often put the needle into the vein at the wrong angle, go straight through to the other side, cause bleeding and leave the patient with a painful haematoma. This can be a serious problem when patients have a limited number of suitable veins available for venepuncture.



Endangering and inconveniencing patients in this way is bad enough. Patients often have to make two long difficult and expensive journeys to get to and from the doctors’ surgery, all to save two minutes of the arrogant doctor’s time and they are, of course, forced thereby to contribute to the global warming which most doctors claim to believe is real.



But there is a much bigger problem, which was brought to my attention by my dear friend Dr Colin M.Barron who pointed out this egregious example of unprofessional and discourteous medical behaviour, and, let’s be frank, downright laziness, mean that one of two things is bound to happen when blood tests are essential but delayed in this stupid way.



Either, the patient must wait for treatment to start until the blood samples have been taken – meaning that the patient must wait additional weeks for essential medication to begin.



Or, the patient will be started on treatment before the blood sample is taken in which case the blood sample and the blood tests will probably be useless because the blood will be contaminated by whatever treatment has been initiated. As Colin points out, if a patient is given steroids then their ESR will be reduced and their white blood count altered too.



Blood tests should be taken the moment the doctor decides they are necessary. Any doctor who doesn’t understand this is so stupid that they probably need help tying their shoe laces.



If your GP claims that he is too busy, and doesn’t have the time to spend two minutes taking a blood sample, do point out that GPs today do considerably less work than GPs at almost any time in history. There are more GPs per 100,000 patients today than there were decades ago, GPs today have smaller lists of patients to look after and GPs today are too lazy to do house calls or night time visits.



It would probably help, of course, if the average GP worked more than 23 hours a week for the average £150,000 plus a year. But many doctors limit their working hours, so that they pay less tax and can have more time playing golf and watching daytime TV.



Copyright Vernon Coleman October 2024