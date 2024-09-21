Don't burn your popcorn...

I’ve been an observer of national politics since I was eleven years old. I cried when they killed Robert F. Kennedy. I was a die hard Democrat. I thought they were the good guys. Then I became an independent, and have grown more radical as I age. I know the process is rigged, and yet I continue to follow it, like a heroin addict.

Donald Trump was recently the victim of yet another assassination attempt. Apparently. The same people who believe the first attempt, in Butler Pennsylvania two months ago, was staged, naturally believe this one was fake, too. And they both might very well have been. After all, everything they do is seemingly scripted. No improvisation allowed. But the response is what really grabs my attention. As I’ve noted, those on the Left who are skeptical of the Trump assassination attempts aren’t skeptical about anything else. They believe in Russian collusion. They think “Climate Change” is a tremendous threat to us all. They accept the transgender lunacy. And despite the vast majority being White themselves, they are fully on board with the anti-White agenda. So they’re certainly predisposed to accept things at face value.

The alleged would-be assassin is supposedly one Ryan Wesley Routh. Another three namer- who could have predicted that? As you can see from the photo above, when Routh was apprehended, his shirt was oddly pulled up, revealing his A-cup man boobs, and his pants were pulled down lewdly, in big hair, rock star fashion. Did he do this himself? I don’t know, maybe that’s the latest fashion trend for potential patsies? It certainly is an attention grabber. Or did law enforcement pull his shirt up, and his pants down? That takes us into more bizarre territory. Perhaps their resistance got weak, and they absolutely had to see if this fifty eight year old had six pack abs. It’s a suppressed homosexuality thing, you wouldn’t understand. However you look at it, I don’t believe we’ve seen another arrest photo like it.

But Ryan Wesley Routh is far more than man boobs and almost exposed crotch. We are told that the FBI and Interpol were “warned” about him. We are told this, after the fact, about most of the accused perpetrators of high profile crimes. We understand how corrupt and incompetent the FBI has always been, so it makes sense that they would ignore “warnings” about any potentially dangerous individual. I suppose Interpol is no better. Maybe they can hire more people, with better lone nut detectors. The brave Secret Service detail was evidently denied the opportunity to stand down at Trump’s own golf course in Palm Beach, Florida. I feel confident they would have been exemplary once again, in not doing their job, if the patsy wearing the makeshift tank top had been able to get close enough to fire at Trump.

Routh is also an author. Just like me, and many others who have never fired shots at any politician. Or pulled our shirts up and pants down so provocatively in public. Routh’s self-published book Ukraine's Unwinnable War: The Fatal Flaw of Democracy, World Abandonment and the Global Citizen-Taiwan, Afghanistan, North Korea and the end of Humanity, is an impassioned plea for World War III. Wow- nobody ever tell me that the subtitles for my books are too wordy. He is documented as a fervent leftist, having formerly supported Bernie Sanders, and having contributed financially many times to ActBlue. He tried to recruit foreign soldiers to help Ukraine defeat Russia. You’d think that, with all this information, it would be obvious that Routh was motivated by the same kind of irrational hatred for Donald Trump that has infected millions of formerly rational Americans with TDS.

But instead of acknowledging this, and perhaps issuing one of their standard lectures to the insane “Woke” Left, the mainstream media, and high profile Democrats themselves, are telling Trump to “tone down” his rhetoric. If you just stop saying “hateful” things, no one will try to assassinate you! What is most remarkable about Routh is the fact that he was inexplicably interviewed by Newsweek in 2022. His only claim to fame was his self-published book, touting the official state controlled media line on Ukraine. People who write self-published books don’t usually get to be interviewed by huge media outlets like that. I have legitimate publishers, and I couldn’t get Newsweek to notice me, even if I walked into their headquarters with a “9/11 Wasn’t an Inside Job” tee shirt pulled up past my nipples. So the FBI not only knew about Routh, but Newsweek thought he was worth an interview, two years ago?

Now I am fully aware that many are dubious about this attempt, just as they are about the incident in Pennsylvania. I am, too. Why would we believe anything that is reported, by a media that is simply regurgitating talking points from “authorities” that lie to us about everything? How did Routh know Trump was going to be at the golf course, the skeptics are asking. Good question. Initially, the New York Post went with a story that claimed two men had fired shots at each other, and it was all totally unrelated to Trump. Well, that sounds plausible. I used to golf regularly, very badly, back in the misty days of America 1.0. I guess I was lucky not to have encountered two men shooting at each other on any of the courses I played. Where else would you hold a gun battle, other than a golf course? Regardless, as in the Steve Scalise shooting, the victim’s motives are never political if he’s a leftist, only if he’s a right-wing extremist.

However real either or both Trump assassination attempts were, the response to them is even more telling. Trump has to be the only politician that survived at attempt on his life, and actually went down in the fake public opinion polls afterwards. You’d imagine that the second attempt would ensure his victory. But I think we can predict that he’ll plunge even further after the failed efforts of Ryan Wesley Routh. I’m sure the Republicuck leaders will leave no stone unturned in finding out the truth here. Sure, they haven’t managed to call a single one of the Secret Service agents who stood down completely in Butler, but these things take time. They’re still searching for photos of Thomas Matthew Crooks taken after he graduated from the eighth grade. That makes sense; few of us have our pictures taken after middle school. It’s all downhill from there.

And their task won’t be made easier by the fact that the Secret Service is unwilling to cooperate in any investigation. Well, to be fair, any real investigation would make the Secret Service look really bad. The Biden administration, Homeland Security, all of them, are urging the Secret Service not to comply with Congress. What is Congress going to do if they don’t? Remember Hunter Biden’s taunting press conference? Maybe if Peter Navarro was one of the Secret Service agents in question. And, in keeping with their appearance of upright honesty, the Secret Service is also rejecting Freedom of Information Act requests about the Butler incident. Nothing evokes innocence better than that. So we’ll never find anything out. If it was real, who was actually behind it? Or if it was staged, as millions believe, why it was staged, and by who? Was Trump in on it? Why stage a shooting, and then stop reporting on it?

Melania Trump, one of the least visible of modern political wives, recently put out a heartfelt video where she talked about the first assassination attempt, and supported the “conspiracy theorists” who feel there is more to it than a loner walking around for thirty minutes carrying a rifle, and then scaling the wall of a building, while witnesses tried in vain to get the attention of law enforcement. If only Crooks would have committed an illegal U-Turn; those cops would have apprehended him before he could U-Turn again. At any rate, Don Lemon, the gay White hater who is married to a White man, played Melania’s emotional video and ridiculed it. Made fun of it like a sixth grade bully. A gay, racist bully. Lemon can freely mock Mrs. Trumpenstein, and millions of Americans believe the Giant Orange Man is orchestrating the whole thing. I think it is all orchestrated, but Trump isn’t doing the orchestrating.

We used to have a saying, back in the smoke-filled 1970s, that bullets, not ballots, shouldn’t effect the outcome of elections. JFK’s death certainly effected the 1964 election, as did RFK’s in 1968. Then there was the George Wallace nonfatal shooting, which ended his campaign in 1972. In 1980, while Reagan was elected, his nonfatal shooting a few months later certainly seems to have impacted the way he governed. But until this year, we hadn’t seen any more bullets changing the outcome of our elections. Lots of character assassination, and false promotion of preferred establishment puppets, but no actual gunfire. As I keep saying, what makes the Trump assassination attempts so extraordinary is how quickly they are forgotten. Tossed down the memory hole. This would apply even if they were staged. They should be the big story of the 2024 presidential race. No investigation, move on to the next act.

The fact that Trump wasn’t asked a single question about the alleged attempt on his life, during the ridiculous debate with Harris, should tell us all we need to know. They don’t want any of these big events looked at honestly, whether they were fake or not. 9/11 or Sandy Hook- don’t ask questions! Why didn’t Trump’s Secret Service do their jobs? Mere incompetence cannot explain that. A volunteer group of elementary school safety patrols would have responded better. So, if you believe it really happened or not, that is what should be investigated first. Like JFK’s Secret Service detail in 1963, who failed to react at all to the sound of gunfire, Trumpenstein’s Secret Service detail failed to notice someone walking around openly brandishing a rifle, and then scaling the side of a building. Even when witnesses alerted them to it. No one is acting like these events were real, even in much of the alt media and the Trump campaign itself.

And while Trump dodges real or fake bullets, Kamala Harris keeps cackling her way to a lead in the fake public opinion polls. Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance continues to be depicted as “weird,” despite never having ingested horse semen, or driven drunk while going nearly 100 mph. Both he and Trump have been blasted by the state controlled media for objecting to Haitian migrants eating cats and dogs. That’s not the “hate” that PETA represents! Vance continues to be haunted by his “childless cat lady” comments. Never have childless women been so proud. They’ve gone beyond the programming and firmly committed themselves to not reproducing. Don’t be fruitful or multiply! Trump hates dogs and cats because he says Haitians are eating them. That’s racist! And he keeps claiming that he’s been shot at. If they frame a Black three-namer patsy for one of these real or fake shootings, that will be racist, too.

While J.D. Vance’s “weirdness” comes primarily from an anecdote invented by his political opponents, about “humping” some sofa pillows, Tim Walz and his wife seem to fit much better into the “weird” category. At a recent Wisconsin rally, Walz gesticulated wildly, in the manner of the immortal Howard Dean, and even lifted his leg at one point. Maybe he was thinking of all those dogs in Ohio who definitely aren’t being eaten by Haitians. Gwen Walz is his perfect soul mate; her wild eyed, sometimes incomprehensible speech is the stuff most political trophy wives never master. She kept saying “bye-bye” for some reason. Gwen notably said, regarding the 2020 BLM riots, that she kept her windows open so she could keep smelling the burning tires. Well, who doesn’t like the scent of a burning tire? Both Walz and his wife were Minnesota public school teachers, so you know where they’re coming from.

A new rumor revolves around Donald Trump having an affair with 31 year old conservative personality Laura Loomer. Loomer has threatened to sue odious “comedian” Bill Maher for insinuating such a thing. Those with TDS accept this without reservations. As I’ve tried to point out to them, this kind of destroys their carefully crafted image of Trump, as a clown with a really, really small penis. Can’t emphasize that enough, because it’s so important to them. And he is 78 years old. Wouldn’t this mean he’s a stud, having an affair with someone young enough to be his granddaughter? I know what you’re saying; Laura Loomer is a worthless apologist for Israel. She’s really ugly; she ought to sue her plastic surgeon. She’s actually a man, Larry Loomer. Whatever, as the young girls say. I hate to see anyone ridiculed for their looks, so this brings out my chivalry. And I can’t stand Maher.

And there is the matter of the anonymous ABC whistleblower, who released an affidavit claiming that he had recordings proving that ABC agreed to “fact check” Donald Trump in advance, as well as not ask certain questions in the debate, as requested by the Harris campaign. Whether she really had an “audio earring” that was feeding her answers, Harris undeniably was given preferential treatment by the laughable moderators. One of them, Linsey Davis, was Harris’s college sorority sister, after all. Girlfriends have to stick together. There have been reports that the ABC whistleblower went on to die in a car crash, reminding us of the precarious shelf life of whistleblowers. This has been debunked, by the state controlled “fact checkers.” Since we don’t know the identity of the whistleblower, how can we know if he’s alive? Trust the Stupid Party in Congress to get to the bottom of it. They always do.

In 1976, I was as excited as a present day illegal immigrant to cast my first vote. I studied all the Democratic Party presidential candidates, and there were plenty of them. Only Senator Fred Harris publicly supported a new investigation into the assassination of JFK, which was of course my primary political issue at that point. Jimmy Carter, the obscure peanut farmer from Georgia, was my least favorite candidate. I noticed how the media chose Carter to focus on, and incessantly promote him as the “front runner” before a single primary vote had been cast. Needless to say, they have used this tactic repeatedly over the years, to marginalize good people like Dennis Kucinich and my friend Cynthia McKinney. While Jimmy’s sister Ruth Carter Stapleton openly questioned the official JFK narrative, the Trilateral Commission’s favorite candidate remained silent on the issue.

So, this is what I’m relegated to now. Analyzing distasteful reactions to what may have been fake assassination attempts. Determining which of the corrupt, incompetent, and insane candidates are the worst in each category. As far back as the 1980s, I was involved in Third Party politics. We obviously didn’t make any inroads, as we don’t have a single viable Third Party today. I fell in love with lots of renegade candidates. Ross Perot. Pat Buchanan. Ralph Nader, Ron Paul. I even had a fling with Lyndon Larouche. Perot got 19 percent of the vote in 1992, and 8 percent in 1996. I don’t think anyone else I liked ever made it over 1 percent. My political candidates are kind of like my sports teams; they never win. So when I voted for Trump in 2016, he became my second winner, alongside Jimmy Carter, for whom I less than enthusiastically cast my first vote as a starry-eyed radical with an ACLU membership card.

As I was writing this, rumors abound that there has been yet another attempt- the third- on Trump’s life. Alex Jones and others are reporting that some attendees who sat behind the stage at a recent Trump rally in Arizona reported experiencing eye pain. Were they collateral damage from a chemical attack directed at Trump? Or were they peddling “wild conspiracy theories,” as one of the few news outlets to report the story called it? A senior Trump campaign advisor released a public statement saying they were “collecting information” about the incident. Can this be real? As real as the other two acknowledged attempts, doubted by millions? Is Trump now just going to be the continuous, designated victim of attempted assassination, yet always surviving? If he really were assassinated, would that be fake, too? Would millions cheer?

I can hear some of you saying; why another piece on this fake presidential race? It’s all rigged, the candidates are selected, not elected. And you are right. It is all scripted. A completely rigged process. I’ve known for a long time that my vote isn’t being honestly counted. But I trudged to the polls, especially when my kids were little, to set a good example of civic duty. I didn’t think they would understand, or should know, how rotten everything was at such tender ages. But I’m still doing it. I’ll probably vote again. I do it for the same reason I still play fantasy football, despite knowing how corrupt and fixed all sports are, and how they discriminate against Whites just like every other part of America 2.0. I’m addicted. If I was a different sort of person, I’d start virtue signaling. It’s not my fault I pay so much attention to your phony bread and circuses- I’m the victim here! You sucked me in a young age, just like the tobacco companies. I quit cigarettes in 1989. I can’t seem to quit politics. Or sports.

I call it the Trumpenstein Project for a reason. I don’t take anything he says seriously. But the side he purports to oppose is unquestionably, indisputably evil. And utterly mad. As always, there is no one to vote for. It is much like betting on the Super Bowl, while knowing that it’s fixed. You still get a thrill out of “your” team winning. There will be no thrills in a Trump victory, should that be the way the script is written. But it will be must see TV, to watch all those deranged leftist “journalists” react. Maybe one or more of them will lose all control, unleashing a stream of ugly profanity, or perhaps they might assault each other. Rachel Maddow vs. Joy Reid. You might see an on air suicide. How could they go on with Orange Man Bad back in the White House? As I’ve noted, that may be the best any of us can expect from this tarnished, prostituted process. It certainly is the best that I can hope for.