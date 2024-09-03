If it doesn’t start at the 18:58 timestamp, advance to it.

This was recorded December 4, ARSH 2012, in Colorado Springs to a Tea Party group. These people were all active in the Colorado Republican Party. I gave this talk, and they all told me how great it was, and how right I was… and didn’t listen to a single damn word I said.

Y’all ready to listen now?

Yeah, well, it’s too late. Way to go.

Elections. For the love of God, if you don’t hear anything else I say for the rest of the evening, listen to this.

Elections are no longer free. They are staged theater, designed to maintain the illusion of representative governance and to enrich the political class. This is despotism. If after this mess that we just went through, if you do not understand this, you are beyond hope. My God. He threw that even worse than McCain threw it. I mean, Obama – how many different angles of attack could you have just rhetorically destroyed Obama on, and what did Romney do? NOTHING. Obama didn’t even prepare for that first debate. Romney didn’t say anything. Romney didn’t say anything about Benghazi. He didn’t say anything about any of it. I don’t understand how it is that anybody can not fully comprehend that that was all theater.

And then you have election fraud on top of it. Here in Colorado ten counties had voter turnout in excess of the total adult population of the [county]. Not just the registered voters – the total adult population of the county, excuse me, the county. And what did Romney do? Roll over. How can you not see this? How can you not understand? Do not talk to me anymore about elections. There are no elections. There are no more free elections. Just stand over that dead horse and beat it – it is never going to get up. For the love of God.

Romney raised, let’s call it a billion dollars, which was largely invoiced and cross-invoiced to “consultants”. These “consultants” are members of the oligarch political class. These campaigns are money-making rackets. Period. Full stop. End of story.

“Oh, we gotta give money to this person! We gotta give money to that person!”

Are you stupid?

ARE. YOU. STUPID?

All these people are doing is running fake campaigns, taking fake polls, putting out fake data, invoicing and cross-invoicing each other to the tune of millions and millions and millions of dollars. And do you know what they do? They sit back and they laugh at all of you. They laugh at you just exactly the same way the banksters in New York laugh at all of you. Goldman Sachs calls you guys “the muppets”. And, you know, i assume that Karl Rove and that whole oligarch political class feels exactly the same way. You are a bunch of “red-neck hillbillies” who all they see you as is as money to be to be bled and harvested, so that they can set up their consulting firms and then invoice each other for consulting fees on these elections.

My God. Come on.

The political class working the Republican side looks down upon all of you as gullible hillbilly trash to be bled dry. How much longer are you going to stand for this?

You should be done. You should be done with all of it.

Are you really that stupid?

I can’t believe that you are. I have to think that you’re just deluded and just have this false hope and this false optimism. Please, don’t tell me that you’re that stupid.

Are you really going to fall for this scam again? Are you so obtuse that you’re going to fall for whatever bullshit artist waves the Republican flag and scams you out of your money….”

“The clue that anybody is ineligible for any leadership position in this country is the fact that they’re running for office. Do you see this?”

“If you do choose to fall for the bread and circuses again, and that’s what the election cycle is – it’s all bread and circuses – I’ve said this before. This election stuff and politics is bread and circuses entertainment for people whose IQs are on average about 20 points higher than the people who are watching Ballroom Dancing with the Stars, and that’s a fact. I’m dead serious.

If you do choose to fall for the bread and circuses again, you will be morally responsible for enabling the satanic revolution and will deserve every bit of the hell that rains down on you.

I’m sorry, but there comes a certain point where you have got to pull your head out of your ass and deal with reality. You cannot just keep going on with this over and over and over again, saying, “Well if I just give somebody some money and I put some signs in my yard I’m doing enough…”

No, you’re not doing enough. You’re not doing enough at all. Not even close. In fact, if you’re participating in this, you’re part of the problem.”