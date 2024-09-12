Notice - vernoncoleman.com is now the correct site.

Pensioners who were born before 1951 (or 1953 for women) receive £169.50 a week to live on. Forget the rubbish talked by Labour politicians. Older pensioners do NOT receive £12,000 a year. That’s rubbish. Older pensioners, who have paid 40 years or more of tax and national insurance, now receive £8,814 a year. That’s the full pension for older pensioners. How do I know? Because that’s what I get after working and paying tax and national insurance all my life. No one ever mentions this because it’s shameful and embarrassing.



And out of that a single man or single woman has to pay out the following:



£1,168 (average council tax so that council staff can pay themselves huge salaries and pensions)



£8,880 (average rent for a one room flat outside London – don’t even think of a small one bedroom flat in London)



£250 (average house insurance)



£795 (average heat and lighting bill)



` £169.50 (TV licence fee to help towards Gary Lineker’s vast salary – according to the BBC licence fee settlement of July 2015, the BBC was supposed to fund free licences for the over 75s but the BBC decided not to do it so it doesn’t).



Total: £11262.5 – leaving a deficit of £2,448.5



Sadly, this means that old aged pensioners in their 70s and 80s have to keep working in order to avoid going into debt and to buy food.



The average food bill for a single person surviving on porridge and baked beans is £2,500 a year. So add that to the deficit of £2448.5 and you will see that the OAP has to find a job that will pay them £4,948.50 (after stoppages). If they aren’t fit enough to work they will starve or freeze to death.



And if the reckless pensioner has a cup of tea and a bun in a café once a week as a treat that’s another £250 a year.



There is NOTHING left for books, papers, entertainment, meals out, clothes, holidays or transport. NOTHING.



To put all this in perspective, Keir `Free Suits’ Starmer grabbed £15,200 worth of freebies a year when he was in Opposition during the last Parliament. That’s £15,200 freebies a year on top of a six figure salary with a massive House of Commons pension to look forward to.



And now the glum, stone faced, bureaucratic bastard is leading a Government which is taking away the tiny allowance of a few (but valuable) quid a year to help towards OAP’s winter fuel bills, so that it can buy more bombs and bullets to send to Ukraine so that ministers can look like big shots at the next NATO meeting, and probably help to trigger World War III.



Britain, you’ll be pleased to know has spent £12.7 billion on Ukraine and countless millions on supporting Israel. Just a small chunk of that money would help take British pensioners out of poverty and enable them to eat, keep warm and have a cup of a tea and a bun twice a week as a double treat.



Just after Starmer’s deadly victory, new Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced that the UK would give Ukraine billions a year for 100 years. I didn’t see any mention of this in the mainstream media. How kind of him it was to commit future generations to supporting Ukraine. Lammy did not vote against the plan to kill pensioners by freezing them to death. But you may remember, from one of my saddest videos, that he did recommend the toxic not very good covid-19 vaccine. Ukraine by the way has alleged links with Nazis. And Lammy recently announced that he is a Zionist.



Just ONE Labour MP (Jon Trickett) had the guts to vote against Starmer’s cash grab from pensioners.



I despair, I really do despair.



The Tory Government was bad enough.



Members of the new Labour Government should be tarred, feathered and driven out of town.



And they’re promising more financial horrors in October, as they continue to pour billions into Ukraine.



You can see why euthanasia is being heavily promoted, can’t you?



Everyone who voted for Starmer should ask for their vote back.



Copyright Vernon Coleman September 2024



Starmer’s Labour Government is pushing us hard towards Net Zero. Please read Jack King’s book `Net Zero will destroy you and everything you care about’. And also read Jack King’s book `They Want to Kill Us – Here’s How and Why.’



