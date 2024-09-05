Every day, more information comes out arguing against the government narrative that a “lone wolf” attack lies behind the assassination attempt against President Donald Trump. The Biden Administration’s feeble attempts through surrogates to deflect and deny have become standard and boring. The variations are endless but the content is the same:

∙ “I can’t comment at this time until we have more information.”

∙ “I can’t comment at this time until all the reports are in.”

∙ “I will have to get back to you on that.”

∙ “I can’t comment on an ongoing investigation.”

Shortly after the shooting, a video surfaced showing a Canadian sniper unhesitatingly saying that the assassin did not act alone. Former Secret Service Agent Christopher McClenic said it’s “impossible” that Trump’s security detail wouldn’t have noticed the rooftop from which the gunman fired. He also said agents would have conducted walkthroughs before Saturday’s event, during which they would have stood at the podium location and looked for rooftops or other areas of concern. Per McClenic:

That said, I find it impossible to believe that a Secret Service agent, a supervisor, no one did not notice that the site, that area needed to be covered.

Bodycam footage from local police revealed that their requests to the Secret Service for more manpower went unheeded:

A local police officer is pacing in frustration and can be heard saying, “I f*cking told them that they needed to post guys f*cking over there.” Another officer responds to him, asking, “Told who?” The local officer said, “The Secret Service, I told them that f*cking Tuesday.” Someone responded, “I thought you guys were supposed to do it.” The local officer answered “No, we’re inside.” He added, “I told them to post f*cking guys over there.”

Lori Levi, a merchandiser who says she’s attended all but ten of Trump’s rallies, noticed major security lapses in both the setup and layout at the Butler rally:

“I had a terrible feeling. I knew something was wrong. I kept waiting for them to fix the basic security problems, since there was a direct ‘line-of-sight’ to President Trump.” [snip] “I knew something was wrong the day before when I came to set up in Butler, Pennsylvania. “They weren’t blocking the line of sight like they have in every other location. Typically they would put cranes or heavy machinery, in the way to block a clear line-of-sight to Trump as a security protocol. I kept thinking that his security detail was going to bring it in later, but they never did.”

Following the shooting, the Secret Service immediately tried shifting blame onto local law enforcement. Fraternal Order of Police President Patrick Yoes was not having it. “This is a failure at the management or command level who failed to secure an obvious weakness.” He further warned against Secret Service efforts to push blame down to local police for failing to secure the rooftop used by the shooter.

Another revelation was that the gunman was on authorities’ radar for more than 90 minutes before firing, information revealed in text messages between members of the Beaver County Service Unit. At 5:38 PM, 22 minutes before Trump took the stage, a counter-sniper took photos of the gunman and shared them in a group chat. Another officer texted that they should tell the Secret Service about the suspicious person with a range finder through which he was looking toward the stage.

Local law enforcement offered surveillance drones to the Secret Service. The Secret Service declined the offer.

This was also the first rally for which the Secret Service used snipers. That’s rather strange, given the otherwise lax security. Suspicious minds could easily believe that the counter-snipers, certainly unwittingly, existed to silence the shooter, not to stop him.

Immediately after the shooting, the FBI took control of the investigation. Within three days, they had scrubbed the rooftop from which the shooter fired. There is no more crime scene.

Within ten days of the July 13 shooting, the would-be assassin’s body was cremated. Now, both the body and the crime scene no longer exist. The FBI justified this by citing local Butler County law but we all know they could easily have retained it by claiming national security concerns.

Congressman Clay Higgins has tried to investigate the facts, but he’s been stymied by both the FBI and the Butler County coroner. The day after the shooting, the medical examiner identified the shooter. However, no law enforcement official was there to take notes and confirm that the procedure was done properly. Moreover, because the autopsy was under Butler County jurisdiction, the next of kin control whether to release information. This clashes with state law:

But and this is a very big “but”, Pennsylvania is one of 21 states that make release of the autopsy mandatory. From Pennsylvania state law: “It shall be the duty of the coroner or the deputy coroner of any county in this Commonwealth, in all cases where death is sudden or violent or is of a suspicious nature and character or make or cause to be made an autopsy as the facts of the case may demand.”

So why is every government official from the Feds down to state and local county officials failing to comply with the law? Maybe because they’ve all got something to hide.

Former Secret Service agent Chris McClenic says it’s reasonable to believe that the rooftop from which the shooter fired was deliberately left open. If that’s true, one must ask whether this was done hoping that an assassin would show up or knowing that one would.

My theory is that events on July 13 can be compared to the false claim that right-wing extremists were plotting to kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The truth was that the FBI hatched and put together the entire plot. Agents encouraged angry, disaffected people to do something they otherwise would not have done without the FBI’s influence.

I suspect the same is true for the 20-year-old would-be assassin who suddenly appeared to kill Trump, only for newly assigned snipers instantly to kill him. Most of the players were pawns, of course. For the plan to succeed, only a few key people needed to act. And if you think I’m too conspiratorial, the Secret Service refused to provide Congress with a list of all agents assigned to the protection detail that day. The FBI is now in charge and says it cannot provide any information “on an ongoing investigation.”

Every day, more information about the attempted assassination emerges. There remain many questions, including whether there was a second gunman. Maybe. There is not enough information available to thoroughly analyze. However, enough information exists to cast doubt on the FBI narrative of a lone 20-year-old outmaneuvering the Secret Service, Pennsylvania State Police, and local Butler officers.

Prominent attorney Alan Dershowitz went on record in April saying Democrats want President Trump dead.

On July 8, only five days before the shooting, President Joe Biden himself called for targeting his political opponent, former President Trump.

Biden got his wish.

What Americans wish for is to know the truth!