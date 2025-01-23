One of my favorite sentences in The Shawshank Redemption — a movie filled with some of Stephen King’s finest writing — comes near the end. The protagonist, Andy, has broken out of prison and sent a trove of evidence to the press that implicates the crooked warden in multiple criminal conspiracies. Sitting in his office as police sirens blare and officers beat down his door, the corrupt and abusive warden opts to take his own life. Morgan Freeman narrates as Andy’s friend and fellow inmate, Red: “I’d like to think that the last thing that went through his head, other than that bullet, was to wonder how the hell Andy Dufresne ever got the best of him.”

Watching President Trump return to the White House in triumphant fashion, I couldn’t get Red’s observation out of my mind. There are politicians and bureaucrats all over D.C. wondering how the hell Donald Trump ever got the best of them, and although they have no intention of taking the warden’s way out, all their plans to thwart Trump’s movement are dead. Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, Mitt Romney, the corrupt lawfare gangs, the corrupt Intelligence Community, and the corrupt corporate news propagandists posing as “journalists,” along with the vast majority of the corrupt, unelected, and unconstitutional administrative state, are all flabbergasted that President Trump again sits in the Oval Office — despite eight years of nefarious and treasonous Deep State plots to throw him in some hellhole similar to Shawshank Prison.

Remember when Andy emerged from the sewage pipe covered in filth and stretched his hands toward God while rain poured down to cleanse his body? So many MAGA voters are also looking toward the heavens and exultantly whispering, “Thank you, Lord. Free at last.”

That’s no hyperbole. Proving yet again that he is a man of his word, President Trump immediately pardoned the J6 political prisoners. He pardoned pro-life Christians whom tyrant Merrick Garland had imprisoned for protesting abortion. He promised to free every last victim of the Biden regime’s political persecution, and many have already been informed of their impending release. Most of these prisoners were first-time “offenders” who were targeted for their personal beliefs. They and their families endured legal costs, pre-trial confinement, malicious prosecution, judicial malfeasance, and egregiously unnecessary separations from their parents and spouses and children. Most suffered for their principles. Most were denied constitutional protections and even impartial juries. Most were pressured to confess to crimes that they did not commit. Many with longer sentences wondered if they would ever make it home. Now they are free.

Joe Biden’s last act in office was to “pre-emptively” pardon members of the Biden Crime Family. One of President Trump’s first acts back in office was to pardon Americans who never would have suffered had they been registered Democrats. Four years of injustice make the return of justice all the more magnificent.

As a partial answer to the Uniparty parasites and Deep State saboteurs who wonder how President Trump perseveres and wins, this is how: he keeps his promises. The criminals who have long run D.C. and the “mockingbird” media who protect their criminal friends still believe that the public regards Trump as a liar and the permanent bureaucracy as a trusted group of “experts.” Reality is just the opposite. The American people see in President Trump someone who will give them the unvarnished truth, and they find the permanent bureaucracy a loathsome cabal of backstabbers, charlatans, and tyrants who never hesitate to sell out their country for a quick buck. Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, and even government “scientist” Anthony Fauci all used their sinecures as “public servants” to become millionaires. Meanwhile, workers in the private sector got poorer each year. Government “service” is a magnet for psychopaths, sadists, and fraudsters who launder taxpayer dollars into their own piggy banks.

If the American people didn’t completely appreciate how corrupt the U.S. government is when Trump first entered politics, they certainly get it now. Russia collusion was a lie. Hunter Biden’s incriminating laptop was real — as was the Biden Crime Family’s monetization of Joe’s office. Impeaching President Trump because Joe Biden accepted bribes from foreign adversaries never made sense to anybody with a brain except Mitt Romney. COVID did come from a lab. Perforated masks don’t stop viral transmission but do make it difficult for people to breathe. Economic lockdowns saved no one but killed tens of thousands of small businesses. School closures saved no one but caused lifetime learning harm for an entire generation. The 2020 election was neither free nor fair, and there is substantial evidence of electoral fraud. Government censorship is real. Mass government surveillance of our private communications is real. Mainstream news reporters do lie. And Americans can reclaim lost freedoms only if they reject government propaganda and think for themselves.

A lot of people see their world more clearly today than ten years ago because Donald Trump refused to play the Deep State’s game. Former FBI director Jim Comey spent his last few months in office pretending the Russia collusion lie was real. He knew it wasn’t, but as long as he assisted other Deep Staters in perpetrating that fraud on the American people, the Intelligence Community had some level of control over President Trump. What did Trump do? He fired him. The D.C. Uniparty and their “mockingbird” agents in the press went ballistic. He can’t do that! How dare he?

How did Trump respond? He doubled down on his insistence that the propaganda press is the “enemy of the people.” The “ruling class” freaked out again. He can’t say that! We are the pillars of this precious Democracy! Yet after years of Trump sticking to his guns and the Deep Staters sticking to their lies, whom do the American people trust? Trump. Whom do the American people distrust? The permanent bureaucracy and their lackeys in the corporate news media.

If the American Republic is to survive, the Deep State must be deconstructed. For the Deep State to be deconstructed, the American people must recognize it for what it is — a clear and present danger to the Constitution and their inalienable freedoms. We’re in that battle right now, but it’s going better than some might think.

Gone are the days when Americans blindly accepted the illusion of a just, nonpartisan, and professional FBI. More Americans than ever see it as the threat to civil liberties that it is. The Fascist Bureau of Intimidation doesn’t exist to solve complex crimes across state lines. It exists to protect the permanent “ruling class” in D.C. by obfuscating uncomfortable truths, harassing the government’s critics, and covering up the federal government’s worst crimes. The FIBbers love to take credit for local police work because they hide behind a cover identity as a law enforcement agency. But the only crimes the FBI “solves” are crimes that it perpetrates (e.g., the ISIS attack in Garland, Texas; the Whitmer “fed-napping” plot in Michigan; and the Capitol breach on January 6, 2021, involving numerous FBI paid informants and undercover assets). When it’s not actually committing crimes for public show, the FBI is busy building blackmail files that can be used to intimidate and control influential people. The larger Intelligence Community utilizes the law enforcement “hat” of the FBI to punish enemies and protect its retention of total government power. That must end.

What’s at stake during President Trump’s second term? We have a chance to free ourselves from an oppressive and totalitarian national security machine that has been slowly smothering American freedom for the last century. The Deep State occupiers in D.C. don’t think we can win. That’s what they said about President Trump, too. Look how that worked out for them.