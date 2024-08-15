Doctors all over the world are confused by the fact that cancer rates among millennials and Gen Xers have risen sharply.



Seventeen types of cancer are much commoner among today’s young people than they used to be.





Individuals born in 1990 face risks of getting cancer that are two or three times the risks faced by those born in 1955.



The rise is definitely not due to better screening. People are dying early in huge numbers. Cancers which didn’t affect previous generations are affecting the young.





The cancers which are commoner are cancers of the breast, pancreas, ovary, liver, and kidney. Gastric and colorectal cancers are also commoner among the young.



Why?



Doctors are struggling to find an explanation.



It has been argued that it is because young people are more obese. Or because of their poor diet. Or because of antibiotic or drug use.



As far as I am aware, not one doctor in the medical establishment has ever considered that vaccination programmes could be causing the cancers.



And yet the mass, repeated, multiple vaccination of children has never been tested for safety. Children are given dozens of vaccinations. And no one has ever checked to see if it is safe to do this.



Moreover no one is allowed to criticise vaccination. The BBC, for example, has a blanket ban on those who question the safety or efficacy of vaccinations. Politicians who know nothing of vaccines want to classify vaccine critics as terrorists.



Children and young people have more vaccinations than ever.





You’d think that if vaccines worked people would be healthier.



But they aren’t healthier: they are much, much sicker.



You would think, would you not, that someone in the medical establishment or the media would notice and ask questions.



But everyone is too scared to point out that the obvious explanation for the cancer epidemic is the epidemic of vaccination.



Infants and children are given huge quantities of often toxic vaccines. There are well known dangers and side effects. Many children die after vaccination. Others are brain damaged. No adequate long-term clinical testing is done. Governments regularly pay out money to the vaccine damaged.



In my view, the explanation for the cancer epidemic is painfully clear: vaccines.



