Are Vaccines the cause of the Epidemic of Cancer among Young People
August 14, 2024 by Doctor Vernon Coleman
Doctors all over the world are confused by the fact that cancer rates among millennials and Gen Xers have risen sharply.
Seventeen types of cancer are much commoner among today’s young people than they used to be.
Individuals born in 1990 face risks of getting cancer that are two or three times the risks faced by those born in 1955.
The rise is definitely not due to better screening. People are dying early in huge numbers. Cancers which didn’t affect previous generations are affecting the young.
The cancers which are commoner are cancers of the breast, pancreas, ovary, liver, and kidney. Gastric and colorectal cancers are also commoner among the young.
Why?
Doctors are struggling to find an explanation.
It has been argued that it is because young people are more obese. Or because of their poor diet. Or because of antibiotic or drug use.
As far as I am aware, not one doctor in the medical establishment has ever considered that vaccination programmes could be causing the cancers.
And yet the mass, repeated, multiple vaccination of children has never been tested for safety. Children are given dozens of vaccinations. And no one has ever checked to see if it is safe to do this.
Moreover no one is allowed to criticise vaccination. The BBC, for example, has a blanket ban on those who question the safety or efficacy of vaccinations. Politicians who know nothing of vaccines want to classify vaccine critics as terrorists.
Children and young people have more vaccinations than ever.
You’d think that if vaccines worked people would be healthier.
But they aren’t healthier: they are much, much sicker.
You would think, would you not, that someone in the medical establishment or the media would notice and ask questions.
But everyone is too scared to point out that the obvious explanation for the cancer epidemic is the epidemic of vaccination.
Infants and children are given huge quantities of often toxic vaccines. There are well known dangers and side effects. Many children die after vaccination. Others are brain damaged. No adequate long-term clinical testing is done. Governments regularly pay out money to the vaccine damaged.
In my view, the explanation for the cancer epidemic is painfully clear: vaccines.
Considering that the have been putting CANCER CELLS IN VACCINES since 1970s - why, yes, yes, I think that might be the cause of the cancer increase. My husband has 50 yrs experience as virologist/immunologist who used to work in Public Health Dept. advising public/doctors/govt on how to manage disease/epidemics etc. He also worked with Nobel prize winning scientist on her research team and helped to develop vaxes back in 1970s. When he found out what was being put into those vaxes (i.e. cancer cells), he immediately quit working on them. He's never been jabbed since then. This was also reported on in the excellent book "Dr. Mary's Monkey" which is a true story and recounts a number of events and tells about cancer cells being put in jabs. This is a book everyone should read, it would blow the lid off of ANYONE ever trusting Big Pharma, medical field and doctors forever. It used to be very well-known that no child under age six at minimum should ever be jabbed because their immune systems weren't developed yet enough to handle the jabs. This was followed so closely and exactly that when I was 5 y.o., about 3 months away from turning 6, my mom took me to the dr to be vaxed. (Apparently this needed to happen so she could put me up for adoption, as I was unwanted and she couldn't wait to get rid of me.) She insisted the dr. vax me, and the dr. being a good dr. refused. She yelled and screamed at him, threatened him, etc. but he stuck to his guns and asked her why did she want me vaxed now? She told him she was putting me up for adoption. That's when he thought for a moment, turned to me and very gently told me "young lady, I'm going to vax you and I really hope it goes well for you. But I think you'd be much better off taking the risk of being jabbed than spending one more day with this woman who is your mother. I hope you find a really good home." I wish I could find this man but I'm sure he's dead, I'd thank him endlessly because I think he made an excellent but very, very difficult decision. I'm 69 y.o. and this happened back in Sept. 1960. That's how careful they used to be about NOT vaxing ANY child under 6 y.o. This all changed IIRC about 25 yrs ago and now not many people seem to know this about jabs. NO child under 6 should ever be vaxed and I would add now "no one should ever be jabbed". The man who came up with the idea of vax was Edward Jenner and he realized that milkmaids were being exposed to smallpox germs in cow's milk but they never got sick from the disease. His concept was basically the same as homeopathy - get exposed by a small amount of bacteria and your system will develop immunity. Our immune systems are amazing and very powerful and strong. Smallpox vax is a good idea as long as it doesn't have cancer in it. But that's one of the rare ones, most of us don't need 75 vaxes by the time we're 6 y.o. which is what they're doing now to kids. It's horrendous and a formula to kill off a lot of humanity IMO.
It’s only Wednesday and 3 patients family members or friends have glioblastomas …. All asked me if it’s the shot and I said yes. A few of the oncologists have admitted it as well as internists , ophthalmologists , cardiologists and dermatologists. I have not had one neurologist say it yet .