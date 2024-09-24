Events in the Middle East and in Ukraine are bringing us dangerously close to the unthinkable, but meanwhile most people in the western world are paying very little attention to what is going on. We literally have not been this close to an apocalyptic global war since the end of World War 2, and yet most of the population is partying. Unfortunately, it won’t be too long before they are shaken out of their slumber.

On Sunday, it was being reported that a Ukrainian drone has hit a facility in Russia that houses one of the highly sophisticated nuclear missiles that Russia has started to produce…

A Ukrainian kamikaze drone strike reportedly struck Vladimir Putin’s Satan-2 nuclear missile, prompting an apocalyptic explosion yesterday morning. A secret ammunition silo facility at Toropets in Tver region that housed one of the Russian President’s nuke missiles was hit by Ukrainian drone, it was claimed yesterday. It allegedly happened just ten miles from an ‘indestructible’ 30,000 ton munitions storage site that had been obliterated on Wednesday.

It is literally insane to use kamikaze drones to attack nuclear missiles.

But that is the entire point.

The Ukrainians are losing the war, and so they are desperately trying to provoke an “over the top” reaction from the Russians that will force NATO to get directly involved in the fighting.

And they need to do it before the U.S. presidential election in November, because if Trump wins he fully intends to try to end the war.

So that is why the Ukrainians just attacked a nuclear missile. They are in a race against time.

Of course Ukraine does not have the ability to identify strategic targets deep inside Russia.

As far as these long-range drone attacks are concerned, we frequently pick the targets, and in many cases we actually guide weapons to their targets.

But we aren’t really supposed to talk about that.

Now Ukraine wants permission to use long-range missiles provided by us to strike targets all over Russia…

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Joe Biden to allow Ukraine to carry out long-range strikes inside Russia with US-supplied weapons, and to earn “a place in history” by “strengthening Ukraine” before he leaves office. Speaking before a crucial trip next week to Washington, where he will meet Biden and the US vice-president and presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, and address the UN, Zelenskyy said he would present a “victory plan” to end the war.

This could easily spark World War 3, because it would cross very important “red lines” that the Russians have established.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has once again stressed the importance of not crossing those “red lines”…

“We talk about red lines, expecting that our assessments, statements will be heard by intelligent, decision-making people. It is not serious to say that if tomorrow you do not do what I demand of you, we will press the ‘red button,'” the Russian foreign minister said. “I am convinced that in such situations, decision makers have an idea of what we are talking about. Nobody wants a nuclear war.”

When the Russians speak of “nuclear war”, they are being deadly serious.

Why can’t our leaders seem to understand this?

Meanwhile, the war in the Middle East appears to have reached a critical turning point.

On Sunday, Hezbollah continued to pummel northern Israel with rockets. In fact, we are being told that some even landed near the city of Haifa…

Israel and Hezbollah continued to trade hundreds of strikes on Sunday as the sides appear to be spiraling toward an all-out war following months of escalating tensions. The Iran-backed militant group launched more than 100 rockets across a wider and deeper area of northern Israel, with some landing near the city of Haifa. The barrage overnight set off air raid sirens across northern Israel, sending thousands of people scrambling into shelters. Israel’s military said the rockets were fired “toward civilian areas,” pointing to a possible escalation after previous barrages had mainly been aimed at military targets.

One of the areas that has been getting hit the hardest is the little town of Nazareth.

Needless to say, Nazareth is a town that has a tremendous amount of significance to Christians all over the globe…