Are they trying to start World War 3 before the election in November?
September 24, 2024 by Michael
Events in the Middle East and in Ukraine are bringing us dangerously close to the unthinkable, but meanwhile most people in the western world are paying very little attention to what is going on. We literally have not been this close to an apocalyptic global war since the end of World War 2, and yet most of the population is partying. Unfortunately, it won’t be too long before they are shaken out of their slumber.
On Sunday, it was being reported that a Ukrainian drone has hit a facility in Russia that houses one of the highly sophisticated nuclear missiles that Russia has started to produce…
A Ukrainian kamikaze drone strike reportedly struck Vladimir Putin’s Satan-2 nuclear missile, prompting an apocalyptic explosion yesterday morning.
A secret ammunition silo facility at Toropets in Tver region that housed one of the Russian President’s nuke missiles was hit by Ukrainian drone, it was claimed yesterday.
It allegedly happened just ten miles from an ‘indestructible’ 30,000 ton munitions storage site that had been obliterated on Wednesday.
It is literally insane to use kamikaze drones to attack nuclear missiles.
But that is the entire point.
The Ukrainians are losing the war, and so they are desperately trying to provoke an “over the top” reaction from the Russians that will force NATO to get directly involved in the fighting.
And they need to do it before the U.S. presidential election in November, because if Trump wins he fully intends to try to end the war.
So that is why the Ukrainians just attacked a nuclear missile. They are in a race against time.
Of course Ukraine does not have the ability to identify strategic targets deep inside Russia.
As far as these long-range drone attacks are concerned, we frequently pick the targets, and in many cases we actually guide weapons to their targets.
But we aren’t really supposed to talk about that.
Now Ukraine wants permission to use long-range missiles provided by us to strike targets all over Russia…
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Joe Biden to allow Ukraine to carry out long-range strikes inside Russia with US-supplied weapons, and to earn “a place in history” by “strengthening Ukraine” before he leaves office.
Speaking before a crucial trip next week to Washington, where he will meet Biden and the US vice-president and presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, and address the UN, Zelenskyy said he would present a “victory plan” to end the war.
This could easily spark World War 3, because it would cross very important “red lines” that the Russians have established.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has once again stressed the importance of not crossing those “red lines”…
“We talk about red lines, expecting that our assessments, statements will be heard by intelligent, decision-making people. It is not serious to say that if tomorrow you do not do what I demand of you, we will press the ‘red button,'” the Russian foreign minister said. “I am convinced that in such situations, decision makers have an idea of what we are talking about. Nobody wants a nuclear war.”
When the Russians speak of “nuclear war”, they are being deadly serious.
Why can’t our leaders seem to understand this?
Meanwhile, the war in the Middle East appears to have reached a critical turning point.
On Sunday, Hezbollah continued to pummel northern Israel with rockets. In fact, we are being told that some even landed near the city of Haifa…
Israel and Hezbollah continued to trade hundreds of strikes on Sunday as the sides appear to be spiraling toward an all-out war following months of escalating tensions.
The Iran-backed militant group launched more than 100 rockets across a wider and deeper area of northern Israel, with some landing near the city of Haifa. The barrage overnight set off air raid sirens across northern Israel, sending thousands of people scrambling into shelters.
Israel’s military said the rockets were fired “toward civilian areas,” pointing to a possible escalation after previous barrages had mainly been aimed at military targets.
One of the areas that has been getting hit the hardest is the little town of Nazareth.
Needless to say, Nazareth is a town that has a tremendous amount of significance to Christians all over the globe…
“Another barrage of Hezbollah rockets at Nazareth. The hometown of Jesus, a town which is 70% Muslim & 30% Christian and almost entirely Arab,” noted American Evangelical leader Johnnie Moore, president of the Congress of Christian Leaders, on social media.
“For months Hezbollah has been targeting the Galilee, the geographic heart of Jesus’ ministry.”
My take: The crimes they are all guilty of requires punishment up to and in most cases, capitol punishment. This basically means they get caught they are put to death. Treason is no small accusation. Everything is spiraling around this depopulation attempt currently. It takes everyone to wake up and realize it and unfortunately I think we are looking at around 30% right now... while 30% is off the mark, it's got alot of them scared that the walls are closing in... the fact that polls on the 10th amendment are rising makes the criminals at the federal government even more queasy.. they want insurance and what better way to achieve it than make an enemy out of someone else.
Regardless, wether it be injection or war, depopulation & ultimate control is what Larry & his buddies want ... do the math ..
Great post. Great artwork. Let's move on though to WW4 as WW3 is nearing it's END. Catch up here. MILLIONS DEAD GLOBALLY AND NOBIDY SEES the last 4+ years as a war? Wake the fuck up folks. You have been played and are still being played. To ALL ON SUBSTACK WHO ARE STILL EEARING BLINDERS. WW3 is not quite over. GLOBALISTS and their Asian partners have not only BRAGGED since 2020 that they won the C19 war. Were you at the bar watching sports? Perhaps you missed ALL OF THE SICK, THE DYING AND THE DEAD....