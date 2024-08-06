Here’s what makes me sick: BigPharma owns animal health, too. Every BigPharma corporation has an animal health division. As in livestock production. And BigPharma owns the land grant universities and the producers’ associations.

The cattle industry should be screaming about this from the rooftops until they’re blue in the face… but they won’t because their BigPharma Sugardaddies want everyone sick and on statins.

I don’t eat potatoes often, but when I do, they’re deep fried in beef tallow in order to redeem them nutritionally.

And I only eat pancakes once every two years or so, but when I do, they’re shallow fried in bacon grease in order to redeem them nutritionally.

“Cholesterol levels of 350 are fine. Do you know the fattest organ in the body is the brain. Cholesterol protests the brain against chemical, heavy metals, we’ve been deceived. And the cholesterol lowering medications side effect is dementia, muscle wasting, Alzheimers, breast cancer, Vitamin D deficiency, because our sex hormones are made from cholesterol, and we don’t have enough Vitamin D we can’t get the minerals into our bones to have strong bones so what do we get now, osteoporosis.

Farmington heart studies have been done for 40 years set up to prove cholesterol causes heart disease, still hasn’t 40 years later, but you know what it did show, people with high cholesterol levels didn't’ get Alzheimers.”

(Edwin- transcribed)