I have decided, by the way, to go back to calling this nonsense `global warming’ instead of succumbing to their chosen deceit in changing the name to `climate change’. The change was made in an attempt to cover up the fraud. Incidentally, the global warming fraudsters are now claiming that 2024 is the hottest summer in history. They either have a strange of sense of humour or else they believe, probably correctly, that most people’s brains were destroyed by the covid vaccine and innumerable booster shots of global warming propaganda from the mainstream media.



NOTE

For the truth about climate change (nee global warming) read: `Greta’s Homework’ by Zina Cohen. The book destroys the nonsensical and dangerous myth that is climate change (nee global warming).



Copyright Vernon Coleman August 2024

