Oh this is rich.

So after making a fool out of himself in the Oval Office -- remember, Z allegedly told Rubio he was ready to sign the minerals deal with no conditions -- he tried to renegotiate it on live television and add "security guarantees."

This was ****ing stupid. Europe is only standing behind Z at the moment because all their aid was a loan. If Z blows up and his government falls they get nothing and that's a ****-ton of money. We, on the other hand, have a crap-ton of sunk cost with no return at this point and getting directly involved via any means is the sort of mistake that was made in WWI and WWII and if we do it this time we're likely to get a nuclear war out of it. No thanks.

Finally, there is obviously an implied security factor in that the last thing Putin wants to do is blow up American citizens extracting minerals under license from some nation on said territory. Is that a "strong" guarantee? Not really but its the best he is going to get.

Trump was having nothing of this arm-twisting via crooked means and with damned good cause.

He not only ripped Z a much-deserved new ******* (as did Vance) on television but rather than apologize that ****head then went on Fox with Brett Bair and doubled down on his insane demands which have no basis in fact, law or anything other than his delusional mind!

He thinks we owe him and Ukraine something!

We owe Ukraine nothing.

Further, Z admitted in that interview to coming here under false pretense -- knowing ******n well he would not sign the deal without "security guarantees" after telling Rubio and Trump he would.

In short that ********** negotiated in bad faith and then was stupid enough to admit it on national television.

**** him, **** his nation, **** them all.

Pull all aid to Ukraine -- every bit of it. All money, all arms, all logistics, all humanitarian assistance, all grid assistance and equipment, all of it.

You negotiate in bad faith and try to run a line of guilt on national television you get nothing.

He's lucky he wasn't immediately escorted to his aircraft, told to get the **** out of US airspace escorted by armed fighters -- and then turned into red mist via a missile from said fighters up his ass as soon as he cleared said airspace.

Period.