QUESTION: How did you know today would end this way, with Zelenskyy making a fool of himself?

SL

ANSWER: Zelensky is believing his own BS, and the press loves him because of the Neocon propaganda. To refuse a cease-fire, claiming you need a security deal first, was not just BS, but it was based on the fact that the EU claims they are behind him, and he thought the press was so negative about Trump that he would win before the cameras. He has no regard for the lives of the Ukrainian people. I was told that he was coming only to try to make Trump the bad guy with no intention of actually creating any peace deal. The Ukrainian people who cannot see through this are fools, and our computer warns Ukraine will not exit. I have never seen our computer go flat-line on forecasting a country as it has on Ukraine.

The computer forecast the failure of this meeting. The problem is that the EU needs war with Russia because their economy is collapsing from COVID, Climate Change NET ZERO, and then sanctions on Russia. The EU is very anti-Trump. They have spent months demonizing him, reporting that there is no way he would be elected. Every issue of the Economist is nothing but hatred of Trump. The European press has set the tone and encouraged the split with the United States. They have also demonized Putin so much that it is now impossible for the EU to shake hands with Putin.

The EU does not want to negotiate with Trump on anything. They hate Trump just as the AfD or the politicians they denied the election in Romania because there, too, was an anti-war sentiment. They hate Hungary for not obeying their decrees. Yet, not a single EU commissioner stands for election. They are all appointed by other politicians, so the European people have no democratic right to vote for what they are saying.

The Neocons have complete control of the EU, and they will destroy Europe, for they are incapable of ever winning a single war. Europe has this vision that if they conquer Russia and grab the $75 trillion in natural resources, they will restore Europe to the glory days of the Roman Empire. America will then be reduced to this upstart subservient to Europe. The arrogance is incredible. Macron and the head of NATO spoke to Zelensky after he was told to get out and said the EU is behind you.

As Europe cheers and pounds its chest that it can take down Russia without the USA and that America is not the enemy, for the first time, 36% of Americans do not look at Europe favorably. With everyone telling Zelensky he is some hero, and he pretends he is always wearing military garb to psychologically portray Ukraine is at war, he cares nothing about Ukrainian people, or he would take a cease-fire and sign the mineral deal for then American companies will be involved and Putin would not invade for there would be no NATO troops pretending to be peace-keepers. Zelenskyh has just corrected our computer’s forecast. Ukraine will not exist as a country after 2027.