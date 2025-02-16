Trump is well aware that Zelensky does not want peace, and neither does Europe. They want World War III and have been trying to scheme to invoke Article 6 to try to force Trump to send troops to invade Russia. European officials now realize they will have to cover the cost of postwar security and cannot count on the USA funding their warmongering ways. They will have to cough up the cast Zelensky has been demanding to line his pockets for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The European Press has done nothing but promote war. They constantly claim that if Ukraine falls, Russia will take all of Europe. The European Press has done nothing by lying to the people about who started this war. The BBC had the audacity to actually write: “Putin’s decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine had turned him into a pariah.”

They seem to forget that it was Kiyv who started this civil war and had refused to honor the Minsk Agreement. But why let the truth spoil selling newspapers and promoting war so they can sell even more papers like Putilizer and Hearst? This is why Trump has cut out bother Zelensky and the EU from any US-Russia peace negotiations on Ukraine when they have been seeking to prolong the war as much as possible.

Ukraine should have simply split the same a Yugoslavia AFTER NATO also bombed people who wanting their freedom. Mention NATO in the old regions of Yugoslavia, and they have horror stories of how NATO was ruthless and killed many civilians.

Zelensky is a plain dictator with no incentive to seek peace, for then he will no longer be the head of Ukraine. He dresses in a military t-shirt to try to create the psychological impression that he is fighting for Ukraine. I don’t really think Churchill, FDR, LBJ, or Nixon dressed in military gear because of wars. The US should stop all payments to Ukraine for we are paying all the salaries of government employees plus their pensions. There is ZERO incentive for the Ukrainian government to seek peace. Zelensky has come out against his domestic critics who want elections, telling them to “go choose another citizenship” and reiterating that voting will remain suspended until the conflict with Russia is over.

This is the problem. Zelensky does not represent the people. The civil war began when the Minsk Agreement was to allow the Donbas the right to vote, and they called them terrorists. In Ukraine, there is no democratic process. Zelensky is destroying his country all for personal power. Parliamentary elections in Ukraine were originally scheduled for October 2023, and presidential elections for May 2024. However, in December 2023, Zelensky announced that the polls would not open for as long as martial law was in force. Trump see through the lies and has clarified that Zelensky could have easily prevented this war.

At the Munich Security Conference, Zelensky claimed he was “ready to talk about elections, [but] Ukrainians don’t want this.” Trump called on Zelensky to hold elections and he refused. This is why the EU and Zelensky have not been invited to be part of the negotiations. Zelensky will not allow elections for the people are the sovereign of Ukraine – not him and the most corrupt government on the planet. He said with a straight face: “My main priority is the survival of the country.” Zelensky tried to play the martyr, claiming, “we’re not talking about me, but the future of our country.” He suggested that pursuing the electoral process under the current circumstances would undermine national unity. True, because he would lose the election. He then bluntly stated:

“If someone doesn’t like [the way things are], they can choose another citizenship.”

Zelensky claims that ‘Ukrainians don’t want elections’ and has the audacity to claim that the “topic of elections has been brought up by Russians” when, in fact, it was brought up by Trump. Zelensky is not about to hand down power. He explained that in order to hold elections, martial law would first have to be lifted, which would likely lead to the effective dissolution of the army. Why? Because he would be voted out? He also pointed to the fact that approximately 8 million Ukrainians currently reside abroad all because of his policies. We have mail-in ballots for military overseas.

Even Keith Kellogg stressed that “most democratic nations have elections in their time of war.” Kellogg added that “I think it is important [the Ukrainians] do so,” as this would be “good for democracy.” All of Zelensky’s excuses are clearly demonstrating that he should have no part in any peace negotiations, for he is NOT representing the Ukrainian people. Like most dictators, you may be able to vote them into power, but you have to kill them to remove them from power. They will never go voluntarily. Zelensky has no democratic authority to negotiate on behalf of the Ukrainian people.

Zelensky has been pitching that this will be the greatest investment in modern European history – the reconstruction of Ukraine. The more destruction, the bigger the jackpot for Zelensky. This reminds me of the old Peter Seller’s Movie: