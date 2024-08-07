Who are the `Far Right’ – the people being blamed for the unrest throughout Britain?



You are.



Unless you are a raging commie, fascist member of Starmer’s predictably Net Zero loving far left Government (which is determined to destroy everyone and everything of value) you are a member of the Far Right. In America you are a member of the Far Right if you aren’t a fervent supporter of the Clinton/Obama/Biden/Harris Democrats.



If you have any savings you aren’t a `working person’. The British Government despises everyone with a £1 in the bank or a building society. And plans to destroy you – using the myth of global warming and the weapon of Net Zero to do so.





The politicians and the mainstream journalists live in a cocoon. They have no idea of the fear being created by mass immigration. They don’t see the effect the nation’s overcrowding is having. It is the overcrowding which is destroying public services. It is the overcrowding which means that our roads are constantly blocked and our rivers filthy.



England has been the most overcrowded country in the world for years. Today, it is so overcrowded that the Government is planning to build on the green belt. There’s a housing shortage because millions of people (many of whom hate Britain) are moving to Britain for free money, free food and free housing.



And yet the riots currently tearing Britain apart have been deliberately manufactured. Crazy policies (unapproved by the population) are tearing the country apart and giving the Government an excuse to bring in more laws and more police. Protesting will be classified as terrorism.



(Remember, by the way, that only 1 in 5 people in Britain voted for Sir Keir `Free Suits’ Starmer. Four out of five electors did NOT want Starmer’s bunch of dangerous idiots in charge.)



The riots are being used to launch peasant shooting season.



And we are the peasants.



Brutal, authoritarian and pitiless politicians want to destroy everything we value.



Two tier policing has clearly been introduced.



This autumn Starmer and Co will push up the minimum wage and increase public sector wages. The inevitable result will be a jump in inflation and a rise in interest rates (as I long ago predicted). Mortgage rates may fall for a few weeks. But they’ll soon be rising again. Tax rises will destroy anyone with small savings, with a small business or with hope or ambition.



The weapon which is being used to destroy you and your world is Net Zero.



The following essay about how our rulers want to stop us travelling is taken, with permission, from Dr Jack King's new book `Net Zero will destroy you and everything you care about'.



From `Net Zero Will Destroy You and Everything You Care About’ by Jack King:



The conspirators want to stop us travelling because the oil is running out (oh, yes it is, I’m afraid) and they want to keep as much of it as they can for their limousines, yachts, tanks, bombers and jet fighters. Oh and for heating and lighting their vast mansions, too. They know darned well that solar power and wind power aren’t going to satisfy their needs. Every day comes new signs of how they’re going to stop us travelling.



Airport problems are now commonplace, and airline travellers who aren’t accustomed to long delays probably haven’t travelled much recently. If the software for air traffic control isn’t down then the software for controlling tickets or baggage will be malfunctioning. If there isn’t a strike of air crew then there will be a baggage handlers strike. Most small airports will probably be closed by 2030. The few remaining large airports will remain until 2050 at the very latest and then they will go – though they will remain open for the use of billionaires, Bilderbergers and senior members of the World Economic Forum.



Roads have become a maze of hazards. Speed bumps (aka sleeping policemen) are now recognised as being pointless and dangerous but they are still there – wrecking cars and breaking backs. Potholes are breeding. Stupid chicanes cause traffic hold ups and make life miserable (and actually increase the use of fuel and pollution). Crazy 20 mph speed limits increase accidents, increase fuel use and increase pollution.



Scientists have proved that introducing penalties for drivers who travel into town and city centres makes no difference to pollution. These penalties are all about raising money and stopping travel. Banning older cars from the centre of cities does a great deal of harm (especially to the poor who can’t afford sparkling new mayoral limousines) but does no good to air quality.



Car park prices are soaring. In some towns in the UK it now costs over £30 to park a car for a day’s shopping or strolling. Small shops and small businesses are closing every day – never to reopen. Even charity shops, which have for a long time been the mainstay of Britain’s shopping streets, and which pay nothing for their stock, do not pay rent or local taxes and are staffed by volunteers, are closing because they aren’t making enough money to pay their electricity bills. Car park spaces are so small that many cars won’t fit into them. The rules are so bent that motorists are often fined even when they can prove that they have a valid parking ticket (that’s happened to me twice, and the complaints procedures are so lengthy and complex that motorists tend to give in and pay up).



Train travel is impossible because of constant strikes. Ticket offices are being closed so the elderly, the disabled and the millions without smart phones won’t be able to go anywhere.



Bus services are being abandoned faster than you can say ‘Any more fares please?’ And travel without a collection of payment apps is becoming increasingly difficult.



Bicycles, of course, are now the only approved mode of transport. Absurd overtaking laws mean that narrow roads are turned into single lane highways, and in towns huge areas of tarmac are marked as reserved for bicycles. The law means that motorists must allow nearly five feet when overtaking a cyclist and this means that it is impossible for cars to go past bicycles on some smaller roads. The result is long queues of traffic – and a massive increase in the use of fuel and the resulting air pollution. Sneaky, sanctimonious cyclists with cameras on their helmets are applauded by the police and while criminals of all kinds are ignored, motorists are constantly targeted.



Hotels have become unbearable. Heating is turned down to protect the environment from non-existent climate change. The hot water is tepid to protect the environment from non-existent climate change. And towels and sheets are changed irregularly to protect the environment from non-existent climate change. And that’s in five star hotels. Hotels now often have just half the number of staff members required to look after guests.



Note

