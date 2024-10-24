I reported how the US deficit reached the third-highest on record after surpassing $1.83 trillion. Instead of questioning why the deficit rose 8% in a single year, the government believes that the taxpayers should simply pay MORE into the failing system. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen declared that she is not concerned about the widening deficit. Why? The Internal Revenue Service will hunt down citizens to close the gap.

Yellen said that IRS agents plan to collect $2 trillion in unpaid taxes, surpassing the measly deficit. I do believe some think that statements like this mean the government is going to hunt down major corporations and billionaires. That would not be ethical either, but records show that the main group audited last year was the middle class. This way of thinking is extremely dangerous. The US government is desperate for funds and they MUST shake down their citizens to recover what they can. It’s a canon event in the rise and fall of civilizations – soaring taxes are a guarantee when dealing with the eventually fall of a nation.

“By making sure that we stay on a sound fiscal path and that does require deficit reduction over the coming years,” Yellen said. “I believe it’s very important that we remain focused on keeping the real net interest cost of the debt near historic levels and certainly under 2%.” Yellen praised the Biden-Harris regime for “giving the Internal Revenue Service the resources that they need to close what is estimated over the next decade to be a $7 trillion tax gap.”

The Inflation Reduction Act was never intended to reduce inflation or HELP Americans. Yellen said earlier that the act was passed to push forth climate change iniatives which are all a ploy to collect more taxes and control the global population. IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel praised the Inflation Reduction Act for giving the IRS the ability to hunt absolutely everyone. “With the help of Inflation Reduction Act funding, we are adding focus and resources to areas of compliance concern, including high-income and high-wealth individuals, partnerships and corporations,” Werfel said.

They call it underpayment. Even if you pay your taxes, they will punish you for paying too much or not enough. Either way, the IRS can successful extort money from any American. The Treasury declared that they “recovered” $1.3 billion in taxes last year rom the “wealthy.”

Last year, billionaire class was not targeted, as 80% of all audits were on filers earning under $1 million. Yes, there are far more taxpayers in the middle and lower brackets. However, the IRS merely claimed they would prioritize hunting higher earners; they never explicitly said they wouldn’t come after ALL Americans.

The entire hunt for taxation has been a war on the middle class, who is unable to file massive write-offs and cannot afford to continue paying Uncle Sam on every incoming and outgoing transaction, plus savings, income, and everything else from birth to death. Washington effectively lowered our purchasing power by fueling inflation through absurd fiscal and social policies, and now they are asking people to give them even more of whatever money that remains. Washington continues to spend taxpayer funds on initiatives that the people have never once voted on.

It will become far easier for governments to extort the people when they introduce CBDC. Uncle Sam will think you have hidden any cash on hand from him, cash that belongs to him, once they force us to digitize our dollars. They are also thinking of new ways to shake down the public. A tax on realized gains would destroy absolutely everyone. It is completely absurd that those in power believe the people could cover their spending. No one stops to take accountability. There are simply NO mirrors in Washington. Inflation will continue to rise above GDP and we will enter a period of stagflation. This is why I have warned countless times that private and tangible assets are a safer bet compared to cash as we move into 2028.