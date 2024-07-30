US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen once admitted that the Inflation Reduction Act, the largest spending package in American history, was deliberately designed to combat climate change. “The Inflation Reduction Act is, at its core, about turning the climate crisis into an economic opportunity,” Yellen candidly said this April. The act was never intended to curb inflation as it did the exact opposite. Yellen is now seeking TRILLIONS in additional funding for the largest hoax of the century.

Climate change has become the untouchable charitable cause that no one can question. COVID-19 was merely a stepping stone for the lucrative tax opportunity that is climate change and the green agenda. As it is a global issue, it gives rise to the need for globalized institutions and coalitions. The G20 meeting stressed the importance of developed nations collaborating to prevent climate change by taking the people. Brazil wants to impose a 2% global wealth tax on the richest individuals and redirect that money toward changing the climate. They have no plan in place for using those funds, but everyone cheers when politicians want to tax the hated rich as if those funds will benefit the population at large. Still, the US is seeking a steeper contribution to this imaginary widely celebrated problem.

Janet Yellen declared that it will take $3 TRILLION ANNUALLY into 2050 for nations to meet their climate objectives. They deem climate change “the single-greatest economic opportunity of the 21st century,” but logical minds will see it as the biggest economic obligation. “Neglecting to address climate change and the loss of nature and biodiversity is not just bad environmental policy. It is bad economic policy,” Yellen told the G20. Not one member objected or questioned her proposal.

There is no plan in place to collect $3 trillion, but those like Yellen have already made proposals to tax people on absolutely everything. She would even like to tax people on what they do not have, like unrealized gains. Yellen plays the fool but she has the credentials to know better. Janet Yellen knows that these measures will contribute to inflationary conditions and contribute nothing to economic growth. Yet, governments are utterly broke and at a point where they cannot continue borrowing perpetually with no plan to pay off their debts. A new scheme to extort the people is necessary.

Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) are funding a large portion of green initiatives. These banks are operated by numerous nations or large financial institutions, such as the World Bank or International Monetary Fund, and have special financing opportunities. The idea of using a centralized bank that does not belong to one nation is a major hurdle toward economic globalization.

They are creating an issue (climate change) that the world’s population must collectively defeat through taxation. It would be easier for them to spend and collect trillions from the population at large under a centrally backed currency, digital for good measure. They are testing the waters now to see how and who can hold the power to become the world tax authority.