I’m no fan of Trump or Putin but I am no fan of Zelensky either and when the entire world media, all politicians and most of the internet defend him and say what a fine fellow he is then you know he is a really, really bad egg.



Real history (as opposed to MSM history) shows that Ukraine got itself into this war. It could have been sorted years ago.



But I believe Zelensky is being supported by the conspirators who want to destroy Christianity, decency and humanity and start World War Three. His backers are the insane conspirators who want global depopulation with the world population cut to 500 million and the UK’s population cut by nearly two thirds.



Britain is in a dire state. The Labour Party has already pushed us onto the edge of the worst depression since the 1930s. Europe is almost as bad.



We should be spending what little money our countries have on better health care and not on bombs. Starmer’s cuddling up to Zelensky shows that he is determined to be one of the driving forces taking us into World War Three. Who’d have thought it – Starmer won’t be remembered for all those free suits. He’ll be remembered as a warmonger.



It is well acknowledged by historians that World War III was deliberately created by bankers – it was a war fought for profit.



`I see no reason why his war must go on. I am grieved to think of the sacrifices which it will claim. I would like to avert them.’ – Adolf Hitler, July 1940.





`We entered this war of our own free will, without ourselves being directly assaulted.’ Winston Churchill, July 1943



`The war was not just a matter of the elimination of Fascism in Germany, but rather of obtaining German sales markets.’ – Winston Churchill March 1946





`I believe now that Hitler and the German people did not want war. But we declared war on Germany intent on destroying it, in accordance with our principle of balance of power and we were encouraged by the Americans around Roosevelt. We ignored Hitler’s pleadings not to enter into war. Now we are forced to realise that Hitler was right.’ – Former UK Attorney General, Sir Hartley Shawcross, March 1984



`The last thing Hitler wanted was to produce another great war.’ – Sir Basil Liddell-Hart.





`The state of German armament in 1939 gives the decisive proof that Hitler was not contemplating general war, and probably not intending war at all.’ – Professor A.J.P.Taylor

When Poland invaded Germany (not the other way round) Britain used it as an excuse to start a war with Germany. Remember, it was Poland which invaded Germany and Britain who declared war on Germany and not the other way around.



Now we’re heading into World War Three. And the banker conspirators are using exactly the same trick as before. I warned it would happen in a video called `Nuclear War is Coming’ two years ago.



Once again Britain (this time with the rest of Europe) has effectively declared war.



The consequences are going to be appalling.



Starmer has committed Britain to spending billions more on buying bombs and bullets. His is the Government which said it couldn’t afford the winter fuel allowance for pensioners. He is taking us into a war which will kill many Britons and which will push us deeper into a depression that will last for decades. One thing I can guarantee: Starmer, Reeves, Macron, etc., will not be up to their chests in blood and mud - fighting and dying in Ukraine.



The US and the UK have already paid billions on sending bombs and bullets to Ukraine (some of the arms were illegal uranium enriched stuff, of course). Now, as it was always planned, it seems clear that the US will get access to Ukraine’s rich mineral supplies. The UK will get no commodities but a lot of Ukrainian immigrants. Our creaking infrastructure will collapse.



The American bankers will, as I predicted, make money out of their `investment’ in Ukraine. (The American technique is described in my book `Their Terrifying Plan’ which you should read if you want to know what is going on. To buy a copy CLICK HERE )



The MSM claims that the majority of the British people will do anything to help Ukraine and regard Zelensky as a hero. Naturally, this is untrue. The majority of British people have no interest in defending Ukraine (which history shows was the father of its own misfortune) and I suspect many dislike Zelensky (officially addressed as `His Excellency’!) as much as they dislike Starmer.



Last week, the British people were worried about immigration, money and health care – in that order.



This week they can start worrying about World War Three.



If we are all nuked (which is now likely) then we won’t have to worry about immigration, money and health care.



The world population will fall dramatically. And the bankers will become even richer.



Starmer’s War isn’t about saving Ukraine – it’s about making money for billionaires.



Copyright Vernon Coleman March 2025

