The Rothschild-Rockefeller Cabal Unlimited has announced its selections for the first World Government. The Ministers who have been appointed are as follows:
Captain Bligh – Prime Minister
Lady Macbeth – Home Secretary
Miss Moneypenny – Foreign Secretary
The Green Knight – Energy Secretary
Macbeth – Attorney General
Hannibal –Minister of Transport
Albert Einstein – Chancellor of the Exchequer
Captain Bulldog Drummond – Minister of Defence
Sophocles – Minister of Education
Judge Jeffries – Minister of Justice
Pontius Pilate – Minister without Portfolio
Mike Hammer – Minister for Culture, Media and Sport
Confucius – Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology
Long John Silver – Minister of Health
Robin Hood - Minister for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Michael Collins - Minister for Northern Ireland
Mr Micawber - Paymaster General
Rasputin – Cabinet Secretary
Note
You will see that all their selections are either dead or never existed. `This is quite deliberate,’ said Mr Rockefeller von Rothschild (chairman of the selection committee). `We only wanted to give an appearance of democracy. My family will, of course, be running things ourselves as we have done for a very long time. The formation of our new World Government will save the time and money formerly spent on organising elections.’
Copyright Vernon Coleman 1st April 2025 (before 12 noon)
The Rothschild-Rockefeller Cabal Unlimited has announced its selections for the first World Government. The Ministers who have been appointed are as follows:
Discussion about this post
No posts
🤣😂