The Rothschild-Rockefeller Cabal Unlimited has announced its selections for the first World Government. The Ministers who have been appointed are as follows:



Captain Bligh – Prime Minister

Lady Macbeth – Home Secretary

Miss Moneypenny – Foreign Secretary

The Green Knight – Energy Secretary

Macbeth – Attorney General

Hannibal –Minister of Transport

Albert Einstein – Chancellor of the Exchequer

Captain Bulldog Drummond – Minister of Defence

Sophocles – Minister of Education

Judge Jeffries – Minister of Justice

Pontius Pilate – Minister without Portfolio

Mike Hammer – Minister for Culture, Media and Sport

Confucius – Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology

Long John Silver – Minister of Health

Robin Hood - Minister for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Michael Collins - Minister for Northern Ireland

Mr Micawber - Paymaster General

Rasputin – Cabinet Secretary



Note

You will see that all their selections are either dead or never existed. `This is quite deliberate,’ said Mr Rockefeller von Rothschild (chairman of the selection committee). `We only wanted to give an appearance of democracy. My family will, of course, be running things ourselves as we have done for a very long time. The formation of our new World Government will save the time and money formerly spent on organising elections.’



Copyright Vernon Coleman 1st April 2025 (before 12 noon)



