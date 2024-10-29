Kama-lama-ding-dong’s got the blues. This was supposed to be her time. This was supposed to be her rise. She was supposed to make her-story. Instead, Kam-Kam’s on her way to an Election Night drubbing, a week-long bender, and a few months of solitude in celebrity rehab. She should take Hillary Clinton along, too. A period of detox and sobriety could do both some good. And the American people would benefit from their prolonged absence from television news.

America will one day have a female president. She will be smart, articulate, prudent, and brave. She will treat her campaign for office as a chance to prove to the American people that she has their best interest at heart. She will be thoughtfully prepared to answer any and all questions. Nobody will say it’s “her turn” or pretend she is more talented than she really is. Nobody will hold her to a lower or higher standard because of her sex. She will rise to the top because she earns it. Americans will listen to her speeches, watch how she conducts her personal life, and conclude that she is the right leader for the time. And when she is elected, no one will mumble, “She won only because she’s a woman.” She will win on her own merits.

The Democrats have done women no favors by pushing the candidacies of Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris. Neither has the necessary disposition for holding the highest office in the land. Both are rash and unwise. They are selfish and unjust. They are intemperate and vengeful. They are self-conscious and uncertain. They are unkind, impatient, and self-serving. They exude no faith in God, inspire no hope in others, and display no courage. They are weak in mind and soul and encourage such weakness in others. They are unfit to lead. They are not remarkable women.

That Democrat party elites have forced Hillary and Kamala on the American people shows how little they actually think of women. Hillary is an inveterate liar and shameless shrew whose chief accomplishment in life has been to obtain enough dirt on Washington insiders to stay out of prison. She won a seat in the U.S. Senate because New Yorkers pitied her when it became clear that her president husband is a lecherous creep incapable of moderating his own depravities. Giving Hillary a prestigious government job after Bill’s Oval Office debauchery with an intern barely old enough to drink legally was a Hallmark card kind of way for the American people to say, “Sorry your husband humiliated you while you were first lady.” Had voters known that Hillary was already scheming for the top job and only pretending to be wounded by Slick Willy’s philandering, they would have been much less likely to overlook her own personal qualities. And they certainly were not hoping that Hillary’s presidential ambitions would one day return both immoral Clintons back to the White House!

Yet that’s what the elitist Democrat party gave the American people. You get Hillary! She will break the glass ceiling and become the most powerful person in the country! She will do what no woman has ever done before! Because...well, she put up with Bill’s womanizing...and because Barack gave her the State Department gig as a consolation prize even after she outed him for being born in a foreign nation...and because...well, because it’s her turn, dammit!

Democrats expected Americans to forget that Hillary has always been an unlikable person with a notorious reputation for venality and vindictiveness. They expected Americans to forget the scandal-plagued years of the Clinton White House, during which stories of Hillary throwing pieces of fine china at Bill Clinton’s head and screaming obscenities at Secret Service agents regularly leaked. They expected Americans to forget Hillary’s involvement in the cover-up of the 9/11 Benghazi attack that left four Americans dead and which Hillary falsely blamed on a random internet video in order to preserve Obama’s 2012 election viability. Democrats told Americans to ignore a lifetime of evidence that Hillary Clinton is a vile person and vote for her anyway...because she’s a woman.

Americans would have been better off if Bill and Hillary Clinton had been forced to serve time for selling state secrets to communist China. Had they ever paid for their various crimes over the years, the Clintons’ hold over official Washington would have disappeared. Hillary would never have been in a position to seek the presidency. She and her accomplices would not have been able to commit fraud against the American people with the Russia collusion hoax. The Democrats would not have spent the last twenty-five years pretending Hillary Clinton should be trusted with the reins of power. Hillary would be in prison today instead of on television encouraging further acts of violence against President Trump.

Americans would also not be facing the peril of a Kamala Harris presidency. The reason is simple: by excusing Hillary’s immoral and unethical character, Democrats convinced themselves that her failed presidential campaigns could be attributed to her immense political baggage. Because she has been a divisive national figure since the ’90s, her supporters blamed “deplorables” for not giving poor, sweet Hillary a chance. Stuck in that misguided mindset, political operatives came up with an even more misguided solution: to put a woman in the White House, they needed a blank-slate candidate whose public utterances are inscrutable and whose political convictions are always shifting. Voilà — the vaunted rise of Kamala Harris!

Kamala is that rare breed of public speaker who says less and less the longer she talks. Once a listener perceives a cogent thought forming from the stream of words exiting her mouth, she takes a linguistic hard left and drives straight over a cliff of utter nonsense. Trying to make sense of her gibberish is like following Alice down a rabbit hole while tripping on psychedelics and translating Arabic manuscripts into ancient Greek.

Joe Biden’s cognitive decline causes him to ramble incoherently before shouting meaningless words with great enthusiasm. The Pravda press’s inability to continue hiding his debilitating condition is why the Democrat party chucked him from the top of the ticket without even consulting primary voters. Kamala Harris speaks just as incoherently as Dementia Joe, and the same state media are doing everything they can to hand her the presidency. Perhaps if Joe had swapped his tie for a string of pearls and transitioned to “Joan” Biden this last year, the Deep State would have allowed him to finish his run for re-election.

Democrats seem to believe that a woman can ascend to the presidency only if she is as conniving and ruthless as Hillary Clinton or as fatuous and ditzy as Kamala Harris. They see no value in supporting women with proven intelligence, virtue, courage, and authenticity. Those attributes are apparently attractive only in male politicians. Talk about the “soft bigotry of low expectations.”

What else would one expect, though, from a political party that holds women in such low regard? Democrats encourage men to dominate women’s sports. They push men into women’s locker rooms, domestic violence shelters, and prison cells. They promote men who dress up as women in the workplace and let men take credit for “female first” accomplishments. They tell real women that the best thing they can do for the planet is avoid having babies. For a party that talks feverishly about destroying the “patriarchy,” Democrats sure do seem committed to making sure that a man in high heels shatters the “glass ceiling.”

What the Democrat party peddles as “female empowerment” should offend all women of integrity. Women deserved much better than Hillary. They should expect much more than what Kamala has to offer, too.