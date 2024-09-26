Governments everywhere have been preparing for the Big Cull for some years. They want to cut the world population down to 500 million. That’s what euthanasia is all about. It isn’t about helping the terminally ill to die with dignity and without pain.



Politicians around the world are introducing euthanasia programmes to get rid of the frail, the disabled and the humans they regard as useless.



Back in 2010, the British Government changed the legal definition of disability. You may think that like pornography you will recognise disability if you see it. You’d almost certainly be wrong.



Below is a list of the groups of people who are officially considered disabled – and who will be prime candidates for euthanasia.



You are now automatically classified as disabled (and, therefore, likely to be a suitable candidate for euthanasia) if you have:



Cancer



A HIV infection



Multiple sclerosis



Any visual impairment (even sight impairment or being partially sighted – which would mean that many who simply need spectacles to read or drive might well be officially disabled)



Any progressive condition such as Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease



Any physical or mental impairment which has a substantial and long term adverse effect on your ability to carry out normal day to day activities (the term ‘long term’ means more than 12 months but long term may also mean fluctuating). It is important to note that children who are physically or mentally impaired may be considered for euthanasia but their parents may not be consulted.



Any difficulty in communicating with other people



Any difficulty in filling in forms



Any difficulty in preparing and eating food



Any difficulty in sitting down or standing up



Any difficulty in using a computer



Any difficulty in writing



Any difficulty in getting washed and dressed



Any difficulty in following instructions



Any disfigurement



Long covid. (Even though experts believe there is no specific disease as ‘long covid’ and that the millions who are off work complaining of ‘long covid’ are mostly either skiving or suffering from psychological problems brought about by fear and misinformation. As part of the move towards Net Zero, manipulative brain-washing techniques are being used more and more with illnesses that were once considered mild, natural or not even illnesses at all).



Menopause (bizarrely many menopausal women welcomed the prospect of allowing themselves to be described as ‘disabled’ while menopausal women are now legally entitled to insist on working from home, something which may cause problems when the authorities realise that this means that surgeons, nurses, bus drivers, airline staff, shop assistants and professional long distance runners will all be working from home)



Any of the problems now described as examples of neurodiversity (including ADHD, autism, dyslexia, dyspraxia and so on)



Mental illness



All of the people with disorders listed above are possible candidates for euthanasia. It is worth noting that one in nine children is now officially classified as disabled (and that proportion is rising daily).



If you want to know more about euthanasia please watch my video (CLICK HERE) or read Jack King’s book ‘They want to kill us’ (CLICK HERE) Dr King’s book is the world’s no1 bestselling book on euthanasia.

Please send my video to politicians, journalists, radio talk show hosts, or anyone else you can think of who might have an influence. By sharing my video, you really are making a difference to expose the evils behind the euthanasia agenda.



Please note that as with the covid fraud, those promoting euthanasia will not debate with either myself or Dr King. Are they, perhaps, afraid of the truth?



Copyright Vernon Coleman September 2024