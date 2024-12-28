QUESTION: You said neither Trump nor RFK will listen to you. What do you mean by that? There were even political people from both camps at your WEC in November. I spoke with them. If they refuse to listen to you, they cannot possibly be what we voted for. Why will they not listen to you?

HF

ANSWER: The problem with both is that they do not understand the game Washington plays. This is checkmate, and they do not grasp what is really on or under the table. I warned that the NEOCONs would attempt to assassinate Trump. Most thought I was spinning a conspiracy theory until it happened. I even personally handed the 2020 Coup Report to some close members of Congress in Trump’s camp. They do not really listen.

Both have people in their camps who will NEVER let you get to them. If you cannot get beyond the gatekeepers, you will never be able to express your opinion or provide evidence of what is taking place. I told one person connected to RFK I was concerned that Trump may not be sworn in. They think such things are over the top, so they will NEVER be passed on.

But Trump has been so entrenched in this tariff nonsense, and his personal views are of broken-down economic theories that even the central banks do not follow. But this is the BS they still teach in universities, so you stand ZERO chance of turning this around to save Western Society.

I have said many times that I have tried my best to defeat my own computer forecasts, but I have failed every single time. Both Trump and RFK are entrenched in their views, and they are surrounded by people who will NEVER let you get close because you would undermine their advice.

Look, there are some shows I have been on, and then they get a phone call and tell them not to interview me again. They seem to be afraid and thus self-censor. It does not matter, for there is no possible way I can reverse the computer forecast. All we can do is understand what is taking place, prepare for ourselves, and realize that what will be MUST take place because the system is not worth saving anyway. We must start from scratch, understand the flaws, and rebuild with better safeguards. That is what 2032 is all about.

It is not worth wasting my time on Trump or RFK because they are surrounded by gatekeepers who would oppose whatever I said anyhow. This is just part of the cycle. We are on our own. Prepare for yourself, for they will not save you.

With Panic Cycles going into January 6th and all the crazy propositions to prevent Trump from taking office on January 20th, it may be a 50/50 bet. The RINOs are trying to overthrow the Speaker of the House to prevent the January 6th count. The Democrats are pushing to refuse to validate the election under the claim that January 6th was an insurrection and the 14th Amendment bars him from taking office regardless of the people’s vote. Democracy has never existed in this country, and now they are trying to stage a coup to kill the very idea of a Republic. This is a battle for the very soul of the country –

I love your photos. We tried to make them hear. They do not give a shit what we think or say. They are in charge, and they intend to keep it that way. They will never lay down and reform. Not a single government has ever done that. History warns that once power is given to such people, it will never be willingly returned.