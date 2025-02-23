This Sunday, Germany will vote in what many are calling a historic election.

With war engulfing the Continent, a United States president upsetting the trans-Atlantic alliance, a looming global trade war, uncontrolled immigration and relentless terrorist attacks, the future of Germany and Europe hangs in the balance.

At this critical moment, a change in Germany’s leadership could reshape all of Europe—and even the whole world.

Historian Katja Hoyer wrote in the Spectator: “Germany’s next chancellor has a real opportunity to do what [Chancellor Olaf] Scholz promised and never delivered: to create a strong, fighting-fit Germany in the center of Europe that is able to help deter Russian aggression.”

Europe wants a leader who deters Russian President Vladimir Putin, can negotiate with U.S. President Donald Trump eye-to-eye, and does not cower before China’s Xi Jinping.

It wants a leader who can save its economy, command global respect, and speak for a united and militarized Europe.

It wants a modern Charlemagne.

The late Herbert W. Armstrong wrote to readers of the Plain Truth magazine on July 24, 1983:

The very first issue of the Plain Truth magazine appeared February 1934 …. The article starting on the cover page warned of a coming sudden appearance of a resurrected “Holy Roman Empire” in Europe—a union of 10 nations in Europe under one government, with one united military force. For 50 years I have been crying out to the world the Bible prophecies of this coming “United States of Europe”—a new united superpower perhaps more powerful than either the Soviet Union or the United States!

Europe is awaiting orders from Germany to create this superpower.

Germany is the “largest economic nation in Europe, and leadership is repeatedly demanded of us by almost every European member state,” former German Defense Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg noted on February 18.

Germany so far has failed to provide that leadership. The election on Sunday promises more uncertainty, infighting and weak coalitions. (See our Trumpet World episode “Watch This Before the German Elections.”)

But as Mr. Flurry wrote in “After Trump’s Victory, Watch Germany,” it is not the election but the election crisis that will bring this prophesied leader to power.

We don’t expect these elections to solve the deep leadership crisis within Germany. In fact, they could make the situation even worse and put even more pressure on Germany and Europe to take more radical measures to break the political status quo. Germany’s new “Charlemagne” is prophesied to come to power not in an election but through underhanded means.

What makes the situation even more interesting is the recent news of Pope Francis’s hospitalization and the possibility that he may be about to die.

We could see new leaders of Germany and the Vatican in a very short time. This is prophetically significant. Mr. Flurry wrote in the December 1993 Trumpet that along with this prophesied strongman of Daniel 8 and Revelation 17, a “great false religious leader is also going to come on the scene about the same time.”

Watch closely. Europe is about to experience dramatic change. Mr. Armstrong’s 90-year-old forecast and God’s millenniums-old prophecy are about to the fulfilled