QUESTION: Would you meet with Putin?

ANSWER: The Neocons will NOT allow Biden to call Putin and certainly not meet with him. Why? If you play poker with someone you never met, exactly how would you know if they were bluffing or not? I would meet with Karl Marx. One thing my father taught me is that it is NEVER what you think; it is what your opponent thinks. Just look at Iran. You have to understand their version of Islam if you hope to comprehend what is and is not possible. It would be best if you met with an adversary, or you would never understand what to do.

The reason the NEOCONS prevent world leaders from meeting with Putin is because they are afraid there might be peace. This goes against every possible strategy in geopolitics. This is why the Neocons has waged endless wars and never won any since World War II. They demonize their opponents but never try to understand them. Preventing Biden from even talking to Putin is totally insane, and clearly, it is strategic to prevent Biden from ever looking into the eyes of Putin.

I have been warning that Putin is NOT bluffing. The Neocons know that but will not be honest with anyone. I was in the middle of the whole Russian plot where Hillary tried to pull off a regime change in 2000 with the bankers and wrote about it with the declassified documents from the Clinton Administration. Why do you think Hillary started RussiaGate,? She assumed Putin retaliated because of that 2000 regime change attempt on Russia. I was asked to put in $10 billion to fund Hermitage Capital. I refused. Their puppet Boris Berezovsky even called to try to convince me to put in the money, and we would be the next President of Russia.

I had a meeting with someone from the former Yugoslavia who is familiar with my work in that region. They, too, commented how they feared that if Putin was not there, the Communists would seize power again, and it would be far worse. Every Eastern European I know who came to America knows the same issue.

Putin cannot appear to be weak. He MUST take some action of the Russian Neocons will seek their regime change, and we will have nukes flying everywhere. Let me explain one thing. If Russia launched nukes at the USA, they would not fly over Europe and the Atlantic. They will come over the top of the globe. That is the shortest distance. That is why the US has maintained a base there to monitor the skies at Thule Air Base, established in 1941 to monitor the Germans initially.