COMMENT: Thank you for your independent work. Nobody predicted the 2024 election would be a landslide other than you. But absolutely nobody has even thought about the Democratic Party collapsing. You have proven that a computer can predict the future impartially and you make it obvious that you always separate your personal opinion from the computer. It’s not hard to see why the government wanted you silenced.

It would be best if you were on Rogan and Tucker. I understand mainstream media, but they should be beating down your door.

Your work will live on.

DF

ANSWER: As a trader, forget what you are looking at. Look at the blue line. It peaked before the Civil War over state’s rights, and the Federalists became extinct. The Party of Jefferson then split into the Democrats vs. Republicans (South vs. North) over slavery. The Democrats scored their lowest with the Civil War. They were again against federalism with the Panic of 1873 and peaked with the Panic of 1893 when they were the Silver Democrats advocating the abandonment of the gold standard.

The rise of Marxism began during the Long Depression (1873-1899), which was accelerated thanks to the Democrats overvaluing silver, which led to the flight of gold from the United States. This is when we say the Sherman Anti-Trust Act, which was against companies merging because they would reduce their workforce. It was also this economic depression that wiped out Philadelphia as the financial capital of the United States and J.P. Morgan would move that to New York City with his innovation. From this highly volatile period, what emerged of socialism/Marxism rose to the surface.

A major protest became known as Coxley’s Army, which marched upon Washington following the Panic of 1893. This march led to the idea of socialism, for FDR took most of the demands first argued by Coxley that the government should create jobs for the unemployed. This led to the Progressive Movement of Teddy Roosevelt.

Coxley’s March became the subject of Lyman Baum’s Wizard of Oz – We’re off to see the Wizard the Wonderful Wizard of Oz (Congress) following the Yellow Brick Road (gold standard & austerity). This economic event created profound political change. And just as a note, the rule of law NEVER applies during civil unrest, as we have witnessed with the January 6th event, and it certainly is abandoned during periods of war. To shut down Coxley’s March, he was arrested not for free speech but for walking on the grass of the Capitol. The rule of law means nothing when governments are in the crosshairs.

Even Frover Cleveland (1837-1908) was the Democratic President during the Panic of 1893. He spoke out against his own party’s unsound finances. The Democrats have NEVER stood for the country. They have always shifted back and forth between ideas that merely gain their power regardless of the soundness of the policy for the nation.

Despite the unsound finance that virtually bankrupted the country, the Democrats only cared about winning. This caused the Panic of 1896 when JP Morgan had to bail out the Treasury with a $100 million gold loan. Even Puck Magazine joked about how America was virtually bankrupt, drowning in overvalued silver thanks to the bribes the silver miners paid to the Democrats.

In 1904, Democrats Parker/Davis got the fewest votes of any Democrat until Al Smith in 1928. This led them to usurp the ideas of progressivism, abandoning the inflationary policies of overvaluing silver relative to gold and becoming the champions of Marxism. They secured so few votes that I do not recall their names ever being discussed in history class. They looked around and took the progressive ideas of Teddy Roosevelt, who won in 1907 but then lost.

The Democrats adopted Marxism and was now their new mantra after the lost on slavery, then ending the gold standard, so now Marxism was the answer. They became Progressives, adopting that rising star from the Progressive Party. They pushed for the Marxist Agenda of income tax and then ran on bribing voters, promising to steal from the rich and give it to their supporters.

Coxley’s protest demanded that the government create jobs. Roosevelt took that idea, and it became the Works Progress Administration (WPA), an ambitious employment and infrastructure program during the darkest days of the Great Depression following the 1931 Sovereign Debt defaults of most of the world. Over eight years, the WPA put roughly 8.5 million Americans to work building schools, hospitals, roads, and other public works. The WPA also sponsored projects in the arts—the agency employed tens of thousands of actors, musicians, writers, and other artists.

Roosevelt altered the idea of the Silver Democrats insofar as abandoning gold entirely. Instead, FDR listened to George Warren and adopted a two-tier gold standard whereby gold would only serve as an international medium of exchange – not domestically.

The year 1935 marked the end of silver dollars and the replacement of the Silver Certificate.

In 1934, $500, $1,000, $5,000, and $10,000 bills were printed. That was the last of them, and these notes brought substantial premiums over the face value. Thereafter, socialism kicked in, and why print large denomination notes when people could hide money from the government’s eyes?

The Democrats have never really stood for anything definitive. They have switched their focus only to win. This has been their downfall. This WOKE agenda has been another issue like the Silver Democrats. They refuse to actually look at the nation as a whole and choose just the middle of the road.

Consequently, the party is doomed. Many have been abandoning the Democratic Party in droves, and they are too compromised to come to grips with their lack of common sense. The fragmentation will continue, and they will purge the WOKE proponents as they did with the Silver Miners that sent the US Treasury into virtual bankruptcy.