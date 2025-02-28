If cannabis, cocaine and heroin were available through legal channels there would be far few deaths, much less associated illness, considerably less crime and a good deal less misery. In addition, the cost to our society – in human as well as financial terms – would, for the following reasons, be vastly less.





1. None of these drugs are particularly dangerous. (For example, the benzodiazepines are much more additive). The intrinsic dangers associated with these substances have been widely exaggerated. Even if legalising these drugs results in more people using them the death rate will fall since many of the deaths are caused by criminals selling contaminated or poisoned drugs. In different towns different crooks sell the same drug in different concentrations. In southern Italy, for example, the mafia sells heroin that is one fifth as strong as the heroin sold in the north of Italy. Consumers who travel from the south to the north accidentally overdose themselves.



2. The illegality of their habit means that drug users who inject themselves with drugs are tempted to use and reuse old syringes and needles. It is this reuse of second hand syringes and needles which has to the spread of AIDS among drug addicts.



3. The very fact that a drug is illegal will often encourage those who trade in it to devise new forms of the drug from which greater profits can be made. Coca leaves are fairly harmless but scientists soon managed to turn them into cocaine. `Freebasing’ was introduced to enable cocaine users to refine their cocaine themselves. And the new and fashionable `crack’ was devised by drug dealers looking for a new, more powerful, more profitable, easily transportable product to sell.



4. Once drug users have made contact with the underworld they are often easily led into crime. Many drug users turn to prostitution or theft to finance their habits because the people who sell their drugs can, and do, introduce them to pimps and fences. It is vital to remember that the people who try illegal drugs are often extremely young and vulnerable; they may be foolish to begin using drugs but their foolishness soon turns to fear. Many young drug users are encouraged to buy a little extra and sell it to a friend. Many of the drug pushers caught by the police are addicts themselves.



5. By making drugs illegal we lock addicts into a circle from which they cannot escape. Addicts commit a crime whenever they buy their drug. They are, therefore, often afraid to seek help from doctors, hospitals or police. They cannot go to friends or relatives for help because they are frightened of the consequences. They cannot complain to the police if they are abused or used because they realise that they will themselves be likely to end up in prison. Every year we spend millions on arresting and locking up addicts. Many of those who are arrested could have had useful, profitable careers.



6. The Government abandons all responsibility when it makes drugs illegal. If cannabis and heroin were legal we would be able to dissuade people from trying the more dangerous products by putting a massive tax on them. Past experience shows that heavy taxes do work well in dissuading people from trying or using drugs.



7. Many people are attracted to illegal drugs by the very fact that they are illegal. They enjoy the danger and what they see as the `glamour’ of drug use. Most young people find illegal behaviour attractive. If spinach or carrots were illegal young people would happily pay to obtain them. Imprisoning film and rock stars for drug use is counter-productive.



8. The fact that the drug they use is illegal makes tobacco smokers, alcohol drinkers and tranquilliser users feel falsely safe. This is dangerous. The truth is that when a drug addict appears in court the chances are high that the people who are `trying’ him (the judge and the jury for example) are hooked on more dangerous substances than he is.



NOTE

