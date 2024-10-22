Prime Minister Keir Starmer

If you deliberately do something which you know will kill, that’s murder.



`Free Suits’ Scrounger (the apparatchik posing as Britain’s Prime Minister) and Britain’s well-dressed Labour Government cut the winter fuel allowance for old aged pensioners knowing that tens of thousands would die as a result.



They know that heating prices are rocketing.



They know that the basic pension paid to those who retired before 2016 is totally inadequate. Older pensioners with a full lifetime of work behind them have to try to live on £169.50 a week. (Yet the Government gave well-paid train drivers a 15% pay rise. They found the money to give well-paid doctors a massive 22% pay rise.)



`Free Suits’ Scrounger and Company know that Britain is going to have a long, hard winter. The blocking of the sun with powder sprayed high in the sky will see to that.



Can someone please explain to me why the entire Labour Government should not be arrested now for attempted murder?



