In 2004, exactly twenty years ago, I wrote a book called `Why Everything is Going to Get Worse Before It Gets Better’.



The subtitle was `And What You Can Do about It’.



I was reminded of the book when Britain’s Prime Minister `Free Suits’ Starmer used the phrase to warn us about the bleak times ahead.



The truth is, of course, that the bleak times shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. The people in charge have, for years, been deliberately destroying everything that matters. Nothing is happening by accident. Everything bad happens by design.



In `Why Everything is Going to Get Worse Before it Gets Better’ I explained why things were so bad, why I believed things were going to get worse and how I thought we could rescue ourselves.



I explained what we could do to protect ourselves and our loved ones.



In the book I explained why our health service is so bad that asylum seekers were going home for treatment when they fell ill. (The book was published in 2004, remember. Twenty years ago!)



I explained why our education system was so bad that illiteracy was commonplace, why millions no longer respected the courts or the police and why virtually no one trusted our financial institutions.



I explained how we had been betrayed by our Government which had taken away our freedom and our privacy and which was using fear to promote its policies.



I explained why our lives were run not by people but by organisations and why I thought we were living in a fascist state – where the rights of individuals came second to the demands of the system.



When it was first published the book was described as `both terrifying and reassuring’.



`Vernon Coleman shines light into dark corners, explaining precisely what has gone wrong and why – and offering original solutions.’



`Why Everything is Going to Get Worse Before It Gets Better (And What You Can Do About It)’ has been republished.



You can buy a copy from the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com



Just CLICK HERE



Copyright Vernon Coleman December 2024

