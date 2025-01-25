Many Trump supporters believe that Trump won the 2024 election because, this time, the vote for Trump was “too big to rig.” Others dismiss the concern about “stolen elections” because Trump won the popular vote in addition to the electoral vote, plus a GOP majority in the U.S. House and Senate. The reality is that elections are still corruptible. While Democrats didn’t rig the presidential race this time around, the narrow congressional majority probably means that down-ballot races were still manipulated...something Democrats can and will do again.

But we would make a mistake to think that there are vote margins so large that cheating is impossible. Biden’s popular vote total was even larger in 2020 than Trump’s in 2024 (81,283,501 vs. Trump’s 74,223,975 in 2020 and 77,303,573 in 2024). Biden’s 2020 popular vote was “too big because it was rigged.”

What we learned after 2020 was that cryptographic algorithms embedded in State Board of Elections voter registration databases existed in databases, as Andrew Paquette and I demonstrated on our 501(c)3 website, GodsFiveStones.com. The algorithms permit bad actors to create false voter records that are still given legitimate state voter ID numbers.

Image by AI.

The scheme appears designed to allow the criminals operating the cryptographic scheme, at will, to vote illegally the number of certifiable (though false) mail-in ballots needed to win.

In 2020, the telltale pattern of election fraud was evident, as all the battleground states halted counting votes on election night. When vote counting resumed, enough mail-in ballots in each battleground state miraculously appeared, putting Biden on top for good. However, in 2024, after Andrew Paquette exposed cryptographic algorithms in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Georgia, each of the battleground states completed vote counting on election night, with all of them reporting Trump as the winner.

In part, Trump’s victory may have been because we did expose the cryptographic algorithms in four of the 2024 battleground states before the presidential election on November 5, 2024. However, the primary reason the Democrats allowed the swing states to conclude counting votes on election night was that the Democrats decided not to steal the 2024 presidential election to punish Biden and Kamala Harris for breaking ranks.

At the “Deep Party” Central Committee level of the Democrat party—at the level of Barack Obama, Klaus Schwab, and George Soros—the order went out that Harris needed to lose. After Biden’s catastrophic debate performance, Sen. Ted Cruz believed that Obama wanted to substitute Michelle Obama as the Democrat’s candidate once Biden was induced (or forced) to resign from the bid. This theory gains support from the political melodrama in the Democrat partyafter the debate.

Biden eventually dropped out of the race at 1:45 p.m. on July 21 via a social media post. Not quite 30 minutes later, he posted on “X” that, after deciding “not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” he offered his “full support and endorsement for Kamala (Harris) to be the nominee of our party this year.” Almost immediately after Biden’s announcements, Obama issued a letter that, while commending Biden for his decision to withdraw, did not endorse Harris.

As early as July 10, 2024, mainstream media had printed stories that if Biden were to drop out of the race, delegates to the Democratic National Convention would be released to vote for an alternative. After Biden’s “X” post endorsing Kamala Harris, she became the presumed Democrat party presidential candidate. All consideration of an alternative presidential candidate, including Michelle Obama, stopped. Despite increasing evidence of Biden’s diminishing mental capacity, he'd outmaneuvered Obama.

If we assume the Democrat party has increasingly been acting as a neo-Marxist party, the capital sin of a party member would be to countermand a Central Committee decision. Biden’s maneuver to position Kamala Harris ahead of Michelle Obama as the party’s presidential candidate in 2024 was an unpardonable offense. Should this reasoning be correct, Kamala Harris would be well advised to watch her back between now and 2028. Don’t be surprised if charges that Harris violated campaign finance laws end up indicting her with felony charges that could send her to prison.

Looked at from the perspective of the “Deep Party” Central Committee that runs the Democrats, Harris needed to lose. Statements made during the campaign suggest that both Obama, now joined by Biden, who hated her for shivving him, sought to undermine Harris.

On the campaign trail for Harris on October 10, 2024, Obama antagonized black male voters. “You (black males) are coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses, and I’ve got a problem with that,” Obama said. “Because part of it makes me think—and I’m speaking to men directly—part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that.”

Then, on October 30, 2024, in response to Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally in New York City, Biden suggested Trump supporters were “garbage,” a comment sure to goad Trump supporters into even more determined resolve to vote against Kamala.

If Kamala Harris won the presidency in 2024, she would have had an excellent chance of being re-elected in 2028. Now, though, she has a limited future at best.

In other words, Trump won not only because the American people voted for him but because the Democrat “Deep State” Party needed to bring its people in line. That is, they let Trump win by refusing to hand Kamala a victory.

However, even as the Democrats stepped back from the top of the ticket, as the razor-thin margin in the House reminds us, the president isn’t the only person on a ballot. The ongoing investigation of many down-ballot elections suggests that the algorithms were also used in those down-ballot races. There’s growing evidence strongly suggesting that the Democrats stole many U.S. House and Senate elections and an even larger number of state and local races.

The Democrat party’s goal in stealing down-ballot elections in 2024 was to ensure the GOP got a majority in the U.S. House and Senate that was “too small to rule.” The Democrats accomplished that goal by electoral sleight-of-hand diversion. The stolen down-ballot elections the Democrats stole in 2024 were critical for the Democrats to win if the Deep State were to have any chance of undermining Trump’s determination to drive a MAGA legislative agenda aimed at defeating once and for all the “woke” critical-thinking radical left.

In the wake of Kamala’s defeat, support for Michelle in 2028 has intensified—a result that affirms the political legerdemain that the DNC achieved by letting a relatively honest election take place at the top of the ticket. Now, with the MAGA majority comfortable that Trump has been elected, the globalists’ playbook has gone stealth, betting the public will tire of election integrity campaigns when the manipulation in 2024 involved only down-ballot races.

The problem with over-confidence based on Trump’s historic 2024 electoral victory is we may lose the urgency to remove the cryptographic algorithms embedded in the SBOE voter registration files. That would leave us unprepared for a possible Democrat party decision to use the algorithms to steal majorities in both the House and Senate in the 2026 mid-term elections and retake the presidency in 2028.

Trump’s most important objective in his second term in office must be to expose the cryptographic algorithms and to conduct criminal investigations of those responsible for placing them into SBOE voter registration files. No issue is more critical—not securing the borders, deporting criminal illegal immigrants, or ending global wars.

Without election integrity, the Republic is undoubtedly lost, perhaps not in 2024, but almost certainly shortly thereafter.

Dr. Corsi has written two books on immigration. The first, co-authored with Jim Gilchrist, was published in 2006. Jim Gilchrist and Jerome R. Corsi, Minutemen: The Battle to Secure America’s Borders (Los Angeles, CA: World Ahead Publishing, Inc., 2006). The second, published in 2007, focused on President George W. Bush’s Security and Prosperity Partnership (SPP) that was ultimately closed down, given the controversy over the creation of a North American Union through the stealth incrementalism experienced creating the European Union in the post-war world. Jerome R. Corsi, The Late Great USA: The Coming Merger with Mexico and Canada (Los Angeles, CA: WND Books, 2007).