What’s the first thing a dictator does when he takes over? Confiscate guns.

What does counterfeit Kamala want to do when she takes over? Confiscate guns.

What has always been the primary obsession of the Un-Democratic Party? Confiscating guns.

To quote the vice president at her first presidential campaign rally:

We who believe that every person in our nation ... who should have the freedom to live safe from the terror of gun violence (applause) will finally pass red flag laws, universal background checks, and an assault weapons ban. (Applause.)

Unconstitutional “red flag” laws mean that innocent persons can have their guns confiscated without due process for merely “acquiring a gun, other deadly weapon, dangerous instrument, or any ammunition therefor,” in the case of New York State. Or even “evidence of acquisition of body armor” in the People’s Republic of California. Universal background checks will mean a national gun registry to facilitate gun confiscation. And an assault weapons ban will mean these weapons in common use will be confiscated.

Notice a common theme with all of those demands of Counterfeit Kamala?

Why is this important? The oft-repeated lie and insult is that President Trump is a “wannabe dictator.” However, he never wants to make the historical first move of a dictator — confiscating guns — while counterfeit Kamala is openly demanding this action. So who is the wannabe dictator?

This is why we need to have solid facts and talking points to refute the incessant lies of the left instantly. The right of self-defense is the canary in the coal mine, the freedom that is always struck down first. It is the demarcation issue between the pro-freedom right and the anti-liberty left.

President Trump never got close to the level of disdain for the basic human right of self-defense displayed by the Un-Democratic Party — aside from an irrelevant remark that went nowhere and the “bump stock” ban that was eventually struck down. We’re supposed to forget that he’s already been tested as president. We can’t say the same about Kamala.

But wait, it gets worse. This issue also shows that counterfeit Kamala would be far worse than Joe Biden when it comes to our fundamental liberties. Gun Owners of America has produced a short video entitled “She Has Confiscated THOUSANDS Of Guns.” She would be far worse for freedom while going full Orwellian and pretending to protect it.

Those of us in the conservative pro-freedom community have known this for years. The far-left has been calling for gun confiscation for more than 30 years— all the while denying that they’ve been calling for gun confiscation. And even though they hide this fact in the soft language of their lies with unconstitutional “red flag” orders, gun confiscation is still the end effect.

Even though the wind seems to be at our backs and the sugar high from the Un-Democratic bait and switch is waning, we need a grassroots effort to counteract the almost complete control the far left has over the media.

We need to be able to push back against the propaganda. One of these ways is to point out that Counterfeit Kamala is taking on the guise of a “wannabe dictator” — which is to say one of the infuriating phrases the party of projection keeps on spewing our way.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.