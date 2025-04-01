The World Health Organization admitted that it has “no choice” but to cut its budget substantially. America’s exodus from the organization left the WHO with a budget gap of $600 million for FY2025, and it plans to cut expenditures by 20%.

The United States provided 16.3% of all funding from FY2022-2023, amounting to $1.3 billion of the organization’s $7.89 billion. Trump believes the WHO partnered with China to hide the origins of COVID-19, and he is particularly disgruntled that the US was paying 10X more into the organization compared to China at a cost of $500 million annually. “The World Health Organization has become nothing more than a corrupt Globalist scam…paid for by the United States, but owned and controlled by China,” Trump stated in November 2024. “I will not allow public health to be used as a pretext to advance the march of global government,” Trump stated before vowing to leave the organization.

“Dramatic cuts to official development assistance by the United States of America and others are causing massive disruption to countries, non-governmental organisations and United Nations agencies, including WHO,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in his e-mail to staffers. “While we have achieved substantial cost savings, the prevailing economic and geopolitical conditions have made resource mobilisation particularly difficult.”

Tedros is the first person in the 75-year history of the WHO who is not a medical doctor. Klaus Schwab supported him for that post, just as he recommended Lagarde for the IMF and then for the European Central Bank. He has also put in the head of the IMF from his board of the WEF as well. Schwab has the WHO in his back pocket. To put someone who is not a medical doctor at the head of the World Health Organization would be like putting Jeffrey Epstein as the head of a monastery.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was the second-largest donor to the WHO, and Gates used the organization to push the pandemic response, urging nations to use the very vacations he helped to fund. That man had ties to every globalist health organization. Still, Gates has come forward in recent weeks saying his organization simply can’t make up for the budget gap caused by the US withdrawing—and that is GOOD NEWS.

All the world leaders supporting the Great Reset were eager to relinquish complete power to the unelected officials at the WHO. The WHO wanted to seize the ability to force health mandates on the global population. The organization continually asks for global taxation in the name of health.

The scheme is to eliminate democracy. They accomplished that in Europe, where the people are allowed to vote only for an MP who has no power to overrule the Commission, which never stands for election, as is the case with the head of the EU, who is also UNELECTED by the people. The general belief is that the people are TOO STUPID to know what is best, and democracy became populism when Trump was elected. This proposal is clearly stated as part of the Great Reset put out by Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum

The Pandemic Treaty would have allowed the WHO to bypass national laws and impose its will on the people. There has never been a more massive power grab than what we witnessed under the guise of the pandemic. The WHO attempted to force nations to sign a Pandemic Treaty in 2022 to ensure it could remain in control:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed gaps in the governance, financing and systems needed to keep the world safe from epidemics and pandemics. There is an emerging global consensus around the need for an international treaty or other legally binding instrument, to provide the framework for a more coherent and coordinated response to future epidemics and pandemics.”

They had plans for global passports, taxation, and every method to provide a small group of unelected “visionaries” with centralized control over the world. The WHO is one of the organizations that was used to help them achieve their goal. As stated on the World Economic Forum’s website:

“To achieve a better outcome, the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions. Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a “ Great Reset ” of capitalism.”

Now I could go on endlessly about the plans for the Great Reset, but focusing on the WHO’s involvement—their role was to weaponize public health to provide the WEF and UN with the ability to restructure the global economy. Trump’s withdrawal from the organization was a major win for global freedom. We will see the nations still on board with the Great Reset attempt to boost funding, as the power the pandemic provided was far too great to relinquish.