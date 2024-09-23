QUESTION #1: Is it true that Socrates has projected that the White population will be the minority by 2045?

Eric

COMMENT #1: Why do Democrats hate children and promote abortion, always claiming incest and rape when all the statistics show rape accounts for just 1% of abortions and incest is 0.5% of abortions? Then they open the borders and flood in all of these people while promoting killing our children. This makes no sense.

DK

ANSWER: Yes. What Biden did by opening the border may have stacked the debt for the Democrats to retain power, but at what cost? They have not only ensured that the White Population will become the minority by 2045, but they have set in motion the collapse of the United States. The Democratic socialist policies of always taxing those who work to hand to the votes which they bribe to retain power have sealed the demise of the United States, the same way Communism collapsed in 1989. Unfortunately, this is the trend, and we should better prepare for the separation of the United States, for it will be impossible to reverse this trend for the forecast.

I do not care what the socialists say; this system is no more sustainable than communism. As Margaret Thatch warned, socialism reaches that point when you run out of other peoples’ money. This is WHY the United States will break up into at least three regions. There is no way these economic policies will survive. The odds are on my side. No a single city-state, nation, or empire has every beaten that forecast.

In contrast, Democrats seem to hate children, for they are always championing abortion and have called it a Woman’s right when Justice Ginsberg, who was a woman’s activist, said it was all about reducing the population – not women’s rights. I do not have an answer to this puzzling question. They seem to hate babies and live immigrants. This is perplexing.

Even when I look at the article you sent, it is dated 2019. The press seems to avoid this topic that only 1% of women obtain an abortion because they became pregnant through rape, and less than 0.5% do so because of incest, according to the Guttmacher Institute. Yet the battle over exceptions for both has garnered seized attention in the national abortion debate. ABC News appears to have deliberately lied about ABORTION during the debate. Why? Disney hates babies, too? Planned Parenthood takes $1.9 million of taxpayer funding to abort over 1,000 babies every day. Why does Kamala want to expand abortion and make it a federally funded procedure, killing Americans while letting in millions of aliens? Hello, at this rate not only will white Americans become the minority, but Americans in general are being marginalized long-term all for personal power.

I do not know of anyone who is pro-life who would object to an abortion in rape or incest. Yet these things are thrown down our throats as if they are the entire reason for ABORTION when they are rarely encountered. I had an assistant many years ago who was pregnant and had an abortion when she was young and ended up not being able to have children after that. I had another assistant who was married and ended up divorced because she was told that she could not have children. She ended up pregnant from a one-night sand and did not know where the father went. Because of society, she thought she should have an abortion and I talked her out of it that society does not matter, she always want a child and did. I raised my two kids alone, which was why she confided in me.

Some have argued that flooding Europe and America with aliens is also because our pension system is based on Ponzi schemes. In other words, the assumption that the next generation will always be larger than the previous, and thus taxing the next generation to pay for the previous was the model. But when the birthrate collapses, the entire pension scheme will crumble. So they have let these people in for tax purposes; others say they need them because of their intentions to invade Russia, but at the end of the day, their culture is at odds with our own, and that means that these actions will ensure the decline and fall of Western culture and the Financial Capital of the World will indeed move to China posted 2032.

This whole thing about abortion is nothing more than the Gates/Rockefeller agenda of reducing the world’s population. Nothing is investigated dispassionately, and the population has always been rising and falling. In fact, the birth rate always declines with economic prosperity. That’s why the first Roman Emperor Augustus (27BC-14AD) instituted his famous family laws and punished bachelors for not getting married. You were prejudiced from rising politically if you did not have children. That was the reaction to the declining birth rate in Roman History. If these people would study history, they would see there is a cycle to everything and nothing is new.

Augustus even banished his own daughter Julia for her promiscuity.

The history of birth control pre-Christianity was very different, for abortion had none of the stigma in most cultures. There are even surviving documents from ancient Egypt concerning birth control and abortion. The Ebers Papyrus from 1550 BC describes the use of honey, acacia leaves, and lint to be placed in the vagina to block sperm. The Kahun Papyrus from 1850BC described birth control methods using contraceptive devices and the use of acacia gum, which has confirmed spermatocide qualities and today is still used in contraceptive jellies.

It would seem that the main product of Cyrene and the city of Barce at this time was the silphium plant. This was the main source of prosperity were agriculture and animal husbandry. Horses could graze in the less fertile areas, where the silphium plant grew wild. Silphium juice’s value for pregnancy prevention brought great wealth to this region. The historian Pliny tells us that it was a veritable cure-all; it is said to have had hundreds of medicinal and cosmetic uses. It was used to treat everything from chills to fevers. Hippocrates tells us that it could be used as a poultice or to soothe the stomach. Cooks also used the plant in their recipes.

However, this plant was used as a type of birth control. Indeed, medical evidence from classical antiquity informs us that it was the drug of choice for contraception. The Greek physician Soranus of Ephesus suggested taking a dose of silphium “the size of a chick-pea” once a month, both to prevent conception and “destroy any already existing.” The ancient abortion pills.