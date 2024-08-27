It’s good to know that the daughter of two academics, one a Tamil Brahmin and the other a Marixt economist, is just Middle-Class Kamala.

But now the last echo of the Kennedy mystique, RFK Jr., has plumped for Trump, after releasing a screed in which he accused the Democrats of being meanie jelly-beanies.

But I wonder if the main contribution from RFK Jr. will be to help mainstream three “conspiracy theories.”

(What is a conspiracy theory? I don’t know. But it is something dark and threatening, rather like “far-Right” extremists.)

Conspiracy Theory One is “our children's health and chronic disease in general.” Says RFK Jr.:

Two-thirds of American adults and children suffer from chronic health issues… In America, 74% of Americans are now overweight or obese, and 50% of our children… Today, one out of every three kids who walks through [a typical pediatrician’s] office door is diabetic or pre-diabetic[.]

You tell me: is this a conspiracy theory or just a routine failure of the managerial administrative state that runs our health care system?

Conspiracy Theory Two is the Ukraine war. RFK Jr.:

Ukraine War began in 2014 when U.S. agencies overthrew the democratically elected government of Ukraine and installed a handpicked pro-Western government that launched a deadly civil war against ethnic Russians in Ukraine. Is he allowed to say that?

In 2019, America walked away from a peace treaty, the Minsk Agreement, that had been negotiated between Russia and Ukraine by European nations. And then, in April of 2022, we wanted the war.

Did you know that NPR CEO Katherine Maher was active in the color revolutions of the early 21st century? Meaning that she came from the Intelligence Community -- to lord it over National Public Radio.

Conspiracy Theory Three is Democratic Party lawfare. RFK Jr.:

In the name of saving democracy, the Democratic Party set itself to dismantling it; lacking confidence... that its candidate could win in a fair election at the voting booth, the DNC waged continual legal warfare against both President Trump and myself.

Hey, Nance! Is this a “far Right” extremist conspiracy theory, or what!

On Conspiracy Theory One on health, RFK Jr. blames “ultra processed food” and “toxic chemicals.” Could be. Of course, I have assumed for years that whatever the current narrative on food, the opposite is true. Fat is bad? Must be time to crank up on butter consumption. Meat bad? Grill me a steak! Food pyramid? I say invert it.

On Conspiracy Theory Two on Ukraine, RFK Jr. confirms what I had picked up from extreme disinformation extremists over the last couple of years. I say that the job of containing the Russians, after the Fall of Communism, is the job of the Germans and the French. And maybe a war would help unify the two nations, that have been invading each other for the last thousand years. Mind you, I blame Julius Caesar as the real villain, for dividing Gaul into three parts -- Gallia Celtica, Belgica, and Aquitania -- and the Romans for colonizing the lands of the Aquitani with settler-colonialist Visigoths, for the ridiculous reason that centuries later Katharine Hepburn could play Eleanor of Aquitaine in Hollywood’s The Lion in Winter.

On Conspiracy Theory Three on saving democracy from the Democrats, I couldn’t agree more. The best way to evaluate it is to imagine Republicans doing to Democrats what Democrats are currently doing to Republicans. Imagine the reaction to any Republican President loading up Nancy Pelosi with dozens of felony charges, and changing voting laws at the last minute to benefit Republicans. The Heavens would not be big enough to contain the outrage of every journalist and social-media influencer and devoted NGO activist and educated-class American displaying a KAMALA lotus yard-sign in their yard.

I wonder if RFK Jr. will succeed in moving his three Conspiracy Theories into the national conversation, or whether the regime media will continue to marginalize and bury them.

But never mind about RFK Jr. or lotus blossom Kamala or Big Mama Biden-crushing Nancy Pelosi or our indefatigable nation-protecting Intelligence Community. I want to inject a notion into their oligarchic hive mind from the lordly philosophical height that I am honored to occupy.

Riddle me this, hive mind: You said that you would transform America with your educated administrators; you said you would rescue the working class from exploitation; you said you would liberate women; you said you would deliver racial justice to America’s blacks; you sent two generations of American boys to fight against tyranny and Nazism; you have cranked up spending to 35 percent of GDP and debt up over 100 percent of GDP. Now you want to double down to save the climate with gigantic subsidies and censorship of “climate deniers.”

And the only way to do that is to put a former president in jail and elect a woman by suspending the rule of law.

Are you kidding?