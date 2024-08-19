I have a Jeep 2 door 2008 4WD and a dilemma. There is no way to carry the 10.5” Zastava in the console.

This is not made better by my Mk12 Mod 0 SPR as it is debatable as to whether it will even fit in the trunk considering I have a Tuffy enclosure, unless the suppressor is removed.

So I am left with my final option.

Browning High Power in .40 SW with 10 in the clip (magazine) and 1 chambered.

This does fit in the console.

Does anyone find this solution acceptable.