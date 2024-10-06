A decade ago doctors agreed that one in three people would get cancer. Today, the same doctors tell us that one in two people will get cancer.



There, in that simple statistic, is all the proof you need that the so-called War on Cancer is a total failure. The huge multi-billion dollar cancer industry has helped make things worse not better.



Seventeen types of cancer are much commoner among young people than they used to be.



And it isn’t difficult to see why the cancer industry is a failure.



The industry (by which I mean the comfortable, rich conspiracy of drug companies, cancer charities and the medical establishment – all of which have got very rich through their failure) has failed because it has put most of its effort into a form of treatment, chemotherapy, which almost certainly kills more people than it saves, and little or no effort into other treatments or into education and prevention. The cancer industry now spends hundreds of billions a year but if it were judged by results it would be closed down tomorrow.



No medical or nursing journal will dare review my new book. No mainstream publication will dare discuss the contents. No one will dare interview me. The reviews will consist largely of one star reviews on Amazon which are unaccompanied by any actual reviews – and which will probably be posted by bots working for the cancer industry.



But, for example, my book contains evidence, published in JAMA Oncology, which showed that terminally ill cancer patients were worse off if they had chemotherapy.



And studies show that the death rate among cancer patients accelerates when patients in poor health are given chemotherapy. The American Society of Clinical Oncologists has said that chemotherapy should be restricted to relatively healthy patients who can withstand the toxic effects.



The uplift in survival after chemotherapy can be as low as 2.5% and may go up to 5%. But chemotherapy kills many of those brave souls who endure their chemotherapy treatment.



These aren’t my figures. You can find them in the literature. Just hunt around through the barrage of pro-chemotherapy propaganda, if you don’t want to read my book. And yet oncologists push chemotherapy (sometimes to the point of compulsion) and journalists and others sneer at patients who do their own research, say `no’ and choose other types of therapy.



Many journalists, and not a few doctors, believe the rhetoric that chemotherapy is safe. Why then, are doctors and nurses issued with comprehensive crisis procedures which must be followed if chemotherapy drugs are spilt? If the stuff is dangerous when spilt on the floor what the hell is it doing inside someone’s body?



The problem is that the cell-destroying properties of chemotherapy can be lethal. It isn’t just cancer cells which die. It is widely assumed by journalists that the only problem is hair loss. Oh, if only that were true. Chemotherapy drugs can damage the bone marrow, the central nervous system, the digestive system, the kidneys and the bladder. Osteoporosis and hormone changes can occur. Heart damage is so common, and so serious, that many patients being treated with chemotherapy die of heart problems. These deaths are not usually listed as being a result of the chemotherapy. And chemotherapy can damage the immune system – just what you don’t want if you are fighting cancer.



In one medical journal I found this: `the upfront use of chemotherapy does not seem to influence the overall outcome of the disease’.



The Academy of Royal Medical Colleges criticised chemotherapy advocates for raising false hopes and doing more harm than good. You’ll be surprise to hear that someone from the cancer industry disagreed.



Oh, and in case you are wondering, preventive chemotherapy is quite a different beast to the sort of chemotherapy which is routinely recommended for cancer patients.



Why has the war on cancer been such a failure?



Well, the cancer industry refuses to look at possible explanations for the explosion in cancer cases. Vaccination rates have risen as cancer deaths have risen but it is considered heresy to suggest that vaccination may cause disease – despite vaccination programmes being inadequately untested. There is no little irony in the fact that governments everywhere quietly pay out billions to those damaged by vaccines but the BBC refuses to interview anyone who questions the safety of vaccination programmes.



There is a simple, cheap, easily available drug available which can help cancer patients when taken in a very low dose. It is called aspirin.



In studies involving one million patients with 18 different cancers about a quarter of the patients took 75mg of aspirin a day. Analysis showed a reduction of 21% in mortality among the patients who had taken the small dose of aspirin. Doctors are, however, still largely reluctant to recommend that people take prophylactic aspirin – despite its proven anti-inflammatory effect and its usefulness in protecting cancer patients and patients liable to heart attacks. A small daily dose of aspirin is extraordinarily cheap and seems to work well but there is virtually no profit in selling plain, common or garden soluble aspirin and so drug companies are uninterested. The medical establishment always does what it is told to do by the pharmaceutical industry.



In November 2023, the British Medical Journal published an article entitled `Aspirin and cancer treatment: systematic reviews and meta-analyses of evidence: for and against’. The authors (there were ten of them) concluded: `…given the relative safety and the favourable effects or aspirin, its use in cancer seems justified, and ethical implications of this imply that cancer patients should be informed of the present evidence and encouraged to raise the topic with their health care team.’ I wonder how many GPs or oncology departments bothered to get in touch with their cancer patients to tell them this good news? None would be my guess. In November 2022, an article from the Royal Society in London concluded: `We believe that the series of studies we have reported – and in particular the evidence on the relative safety of aspirin – have provided evidence that is sufficient to justify the recommendation of aspirin to patients with cancer. We see our task now to be persuading oncologists to examine the evidence.’ Sadly, this is likely to be an uphill battle since many oncologists are unduly influenced by the pharmaceutical industry, which sees no value in persuading patients to take aspirin (which is, of course, a generic product available very cheaply). And, remember, large charities are often very closely linked to drug companies.



There are many other things that oncologists should be looking at. The principle of marginal gains (so successful in sport) should be applied to cancer. Results of biopsies and scans could and should be available in minutes rather than weeks or months. (One woman died after waiting two years for results.) There is a commonly available drink (coffee) which seems to help some cancer patients. Diet is massively important – with dairy produce apparently having a powerful impact on the survival rate of patients with breast cancer. And so it goes on.



I’m not offering magical solutions. I’m not advocating some weird, untested, alternative therapy.



But I do believe that we need to ask questions about how we treat cancer and, in particular, about the use of chemotherapy. Sadly, I suspect I’ll be alone in this. The global medical establishment, and the remainder of the cancer industry, have become very accomplished at crushing those who ask difficult questions.



NOTE

Dr Vernon Coleman’s new book `What doctors won’t tell you about chemotherapy’ is now available. Just CLICK HERE or go to Amazon.



Copyright Vernon Coleman October 2024