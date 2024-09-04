SAVANNAH, GA — In a brilliant stroke of political savvy, Kamala Harris answered one of Dana Bash's questions on her proposed policies by turning the question back on the interviewer: "What do YOU think my policies might be, Dana?"

Teaser footage from the interview indicated that Kamala's 4D chess move came shortly after Bash peppered her with the hard-hitting, obviously hostile question "What are some of the core policies you'd like to enact as president?"

"Well, you see, Dana, that's a question you asked me right there," Kamala answered cunningly, winding up for a shrewd turnaround. "What do YOU think my policies might be? HAHAHAHA!!!"

Bash reportedly stuttered a little and hesitated, causing Kamala to follow up her win with another absolute banger of a line.

"Let me answer your question this way," Kamala continued. "Why don't, uh, you GUESS what my policies are, and I'll tell you if you got it right! HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!"

Bash was reportedly stunned by the genius of the retort and was unable to continue the interview. According to several political commentators, Kamala's response was "brat, very brat" and CNN had noted yet another massive jump of 0.005% in Kamala's popularity polls.

At publishing time, Kamala had further clarified her position on policies when asked by turning to Tim Walz and saying, "Ha! That question is so easy I'll let my good friend Tim here answer it!"