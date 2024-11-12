President Trump just shook up the game, making a bold move that has liberals, the media, and left-wing globalists shaking in their boots. He’s appointed Tom Homan as his new “border czar”—a tough-as-nails enforcer who previously served as Trump’s highly effective acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Needless to say, our disgraced legacy media is in full handwringing mode over this appointment, labeling Homan “controversial” because he followed the law and enforced “zero tolerance” policies regarding illegals during Trump’s first administration.

USA Today:

Tom Homan, the former head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, will become a “border czar” overseeing deportation policy for undocumented immigrants and aviation security, President-elect Donald Trump announced. Homan was a controversial figure in Trump’s first term because he oversaw the “zero tolerance” policy that separated families of undocumented immigrants. But he has been a vocal defender of strict immigration enforcement for Trump , who vowed a mass deportation of an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants will begin on his first day in office Jan. 20.

But it’s this photo we stumbled across on X that really says it all. Did you know Homan was a Border Patrol agent in his younger years? The guy was a total stud, and it all makes sense now why he’s such a badass at his job.

Wikipedia:

[Homan] was a police officer in West Carthage before joining what was then called the Immigration and Naturalization Service in 1984. He was a Border Patrol agent, investigator, and supervisor before being appointed by President Barack Obama to Executive Associate Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 2013.

Talk about a “unifying” appointment, right? Homan was actually an Obama appointee. Trump just keeps bringing the country together. And take a look at this picture of a young Tom Homan—would you want to mess with this dude?

Great photo, and it really makes you understand why this guy takes his job so seriously. It’s in his blood.

The great news is that Homan will now be the man fully in charge of removing the millions of illegals who flooded into the country, courtesy of Biden and Harris. President Trump made the announcement on Truth Social.

So, why are the left and their media lackeys so worried? Just check out this clip from a 60 Minutes interview with Tom Homan, where he stuns the reporter by making it clear: the US will spend whatever it takes to deport these illegals—and yes, we’ll happily send entire families back together to where they came from.

They have to go back.

In addition, Tom has a message for all the illegals the Biden-Harris regime dumped into our country, especially in red states: start packing.

But Mr. Homan’s message was not just to the illegals who’ve infiltrated our once peaceful communities. He also had a very harsh message for the evil and deadly cartels during the RNC Convention: “Trump will wipe you off the face of the earth.”

Tortsen Prochnow:

Donald Trump’s incoming ICE director, Thomas Homan, has issued a powerful and unambiguous message to every illegal immigrant who has crossed the border: “You better start packing now… because you’re going home!” He did not stop there. To the cartels, he delivered an even more forceful warning: “Trump will wipe you off the face of the Earth! YOU’RE DONE, YOU’RE DONE!” This assertive stance underscores the administration’s commitment to cracking down on illegal immigration and dismantling criminal networks that exploit the border. Homan’s statements reflect a renewed focus on law enforcement and border security, sending a clear signal that the Trump administration will not tolerate illegal activities. This bold approach aims to restore order and ensure the safety and sovereignty of the United States. The message is clear: under Trump’s leadership, there will be no room for those who break the law or threaten the nation’s security. By prioritizing the enforcement of immigration laws and targeting the cartels, the administration is making a strong statement about its dedication to protecting American citizens and upholding the rule of law. This decisive action is intended to deter illegal immigration and criminal activities, reinforcing the administration’s stance on maintaining strict border control.

This appointment by President Trump shows just how committed he is to cleaning up the country and securing our borders. Trump is coming in with a mandate to rid the country of criminal illegals, and his choice of Tom Homan makes it clear he not only understands that mandate but is fully embracing it.

We’re back, folks!