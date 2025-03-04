Leadbeater’s brutally uncaring, inhuman, inhumane euthanasia bill for the UK is frighteningly reminiscent of Stalin’s evil work. We must stop her depopulation Bill becoming law.



Here are some scary, secret truths that many on her Committee may not know. These facts are probably new to MPs who will eventually vote on the Bill.



All countries which currently have euthanasia bills (and please let’s not stop pretending that this isn’t euthanasia – it patently is just that) have all of the following problems. The Leadbeater Bill will result in all these problems too.



1. The lack of decent pain relief (caused by ignorant doctors who believe that painkillers are inevitably addictive) means that some patients will choose euthanasia because they are frightened of being in pain. Evidence shows that patients in genuine need of pain relief do NOT become addicted.



2. Some doctors are refusing to prescribe painkillers because they have been wrongly told that global warming comes first and patients’ needs come second. The argument is that doctors should stop prescribing because drugs are affecting “global warming”. This is patently dangerous, cultist nonsense.



3. Hospices are closing because of Government policies. Without hospices, patients are left with nowhere to go – except Leadbeater’s Death Room.



4. Palliative care is difficult to find. Governments are withdrawing aid. The result will be a greater demand for euthanasia.



5. Leadbeater and her supporters claim that they are promoting a suicide bill to enable patients to kill themselves. This is absurd. Patients at the end of their lives or seriously disabled in some way are unlikely to be able to inject themselves. A doctor (or some substitute) will have to do the injecting. That is euthanasia. To pretend otherwise is nonsense.



6. The doctor doing the killing is required to stay with the patient he is killing. You can’t just inject a lethal drug into a patient and then bugger off, intending to return later to collect the corpse. But euthanasia can take days. Patients can wake up after being given a lethal dose. How is this going to work? How many doctor/killers will be happy to sit by a bed for days at a time, waiting for their cocktail of drugs to work?



7. I doubt if many doctors will want to be associated with Leadbeater’s euthanasia programme. What sort of doctors will agree to be involved in killing their `patients’?



8. Unless Leadbeater introduces a speciality in euthanasia there will no requirement for the doctor doing the killing to have any expertise.



9. How much are doctors going to be paid to kill people they don’t know? How many doctors will do the killing for the money? Will the doctors need therapy?



10. The doctor appointed to do the killing will be allowed to choose the second doctor. And if the second doctor disagrees with what is going on then the first doctor can sack his appointed `assistant’ and choose someone else.



11. The demand for euthanasia will increase as medical care becomes worse and waiting lists get longer – both things which are happening very rapidly. Millions of patients in the UK will die before they receive the treatment they need. Is this being done deliberately to push them into choosing euthanasia?



12. Millions of people are consumed by fear and feel hopeless about the future. Is just killing them the right solution? Maybe we should remove the problem at source by offering euthanasia exclusively to conspirators, politicians and mainstream propagandists.



13. Amazingly, as far as I know, there is no requirement for the doctor paid to do the killing to talk to the victim’s GP or consultant.



14. More amazingly, I believe that there is no requirement for the killer doctor to talk to, or even inform, the victim’s family or partners. Relatives will only find out afterwards that their loved one has been killed by the State.



15. Many will die because they feel they are a `burden’ – but without having had a chance to talk to their loved ones.



16. Will there be a formal consent form to be signed? If so, what will the form say?



17. Will there be a formal complaints procedure for when things go badly wrong (which they will)? Somehow I doubt it. The State won’t want the disasters publicised. Besides, who is going to complain?



18. Will there be any need for the killing doctor to keep a written record of what happens during the euthanasia procedure? I rather doubt it. No one is going to want to hear all the gory details of State sponsored murder.



19. Whatever the Leadbeater Bill might say, children will be euthanized within two years or so.



20. And the mentally ill, the jobless, the poor and the disabled will all be euthanized after Leadbeater’s Bill becomes law.



The Leadbeater Bill must be stopped. This is a blatantly crude depopulation Bill designed to satisfy the insane conspirators who believe that there are too many people alive – and that the global population must be cut down to 500 million.



I can promise you one thing: if you don’t help stop this evil bill you will regret your inaction.



Please email this article to the MPs on the list below. These are the MPs who Leadbeater chose to sit on her committee. And send this article to your own MP and to anyone else you can think of. Even if you live outside the UK please help. Emailing this article will cost you nothing but could save your life or the life of a loved one.



If you want more information please read Dr Jack King’s powerful book entitled `They want to kill us’ or watch my video entitled `They want to kill you – Here’s how they’ll do it.’ You can find the video (which is on Bitchute) via the Video button on www.vernoncoleman.com or you can Click Here



Copyright Vernon Coleman March 2025

