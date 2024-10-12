During the next few weeks you will see endless stories extolling the virtues of euthanasia.



The UK’s Labour Government will make euthanasia legal in the UK before Christmas unless we stop them.



No one else is fighting to share the truth about euthanasia except you, me and Jack King. Please put my video entitled `They want to kill you. Here’s how they’ll do it’ (which you can find HERE) onto YouTube to try to reach more people. (When the truth-crushing Gestapo at YouTube spot the video – or get tipped off by someone at the BBC - they’ll doubtless remove it, but the video may stay there for a few hours or even days.) And send copies of the video to MPs.



And please read Jack King’s essential book about euthanasia entitled `They Want To Kill Us’ (click HERE to buy the book). Since it was published it has consistently been the No 1 bestselling book in the world on the terrifying subject of euthanasia.



If we don’t stop the Labour Government then euthanasia will be legal in Britain and the elderly, the disabled, the frail, the poor and the unemployed will all be targets. Anyone who needs medication will become fair game for those promoting euthanasia. If you don’t believe me look at other countries where euthanasia is legal – you’ll find horrifying details in Dr Jack King’s book. And if you live outside the UK, please help us by sharing the video and this article. If euthanasia becomes legal in the UK it will soon after become legal everywhere else too. We must all fight this evil plan together.



And, remember, euthanasia is neither peaceful nor painless. But it is being used to cut palliative care and as an excuse to stop doctors prescribing pain relief.



Copyright Vernon Coleman October 2024



