The National Guard turned 100 years old in 2003, and Washington is seeking to usurp state’s rights and federalize the National Guard to circumvent the Constitution and to use them against the people of the United States in true tyrannical fashion. During the American Revolution, the troops were predominantly state militia. That is the origin of the National Guard, and the Second Amendment was actually intended to secure our liberty from federalism.

U.S. Senator Charles W. F. Dick, a Major General in the Ohio National Guard and the chair of the Committee on the Militia, sponsored the first attempt to control state militias. In 1903, he moved the 57th U.S. Congress to transform militias into the National Guard. Under this legislation, passed on January 21st, 1903, they transformed the organized state militias by giving them federal funding and requiring them to conform to the Regular Army organization within five years. The act also required National Guard units to attend twenty-four drills and five days of annual training per year for the first time. In return for the increased federal funding, the federal government took oversight control, subjecting them to inspection by Regular Army officers to verify they met federal standards.

However, the authority to call out the National Guard rested with the states. What is going on now is Washington’s attempt to usurp total control of the National Guard. They will use that status to send troops domestically against civilians, and the army is prohibited from acting domestically. This is a serious threat to the liberty of every citizen. The National Armed Services Committee is clearly preparing for the rise in civil unrest and wants to be able to send troops against the people. This is overthrowing the state’s rights and the separation of powers.

The Whiskey Rebellion was a violent tax protest in the United States in 1791 extending into 1794 during the presidency of George Washington. The “whiskey tax” was the first tax imposed on a domestic product by the newly formed federal government. President Washington was confronted with what appeared to be an armed insurrection in western Pennsylvania. He was determined to establish the federal government as supreme authority. He understood that this would not be popular among the public. He called a cabinet meeting, and all but one said attack.

Before troops could be raised, the Militia Act of 1792 required a justice of the United States Supreme Court to certify that law enforcement was beyond the control of local authorities. On August 4, 1794, Justice James Wilson (1742-1798) was appointed to the Supreme Court. Wilson’s most noted case was Chisholm v. Georgia, which found that the Court could hear a lawsuit against a state by a citizen of another state. (The Eleventh Amendment soon superseded this decision.) Wilson delivered his opinion on August 4th, 1794, that western Pennsylvania was in a state of rebellion and allowed Washington to attack American citizens.

Washington had been concerned that such a show of force would support the deep division, reinforcing the growing Anti-Federalist fears of government overreach. Pennsylvania Governor Thomas Mifflin agreed and even wrote to Washington on August 5th, 1794, that he “feared that a military force brought into the region would also alienate the peaceable citizens of the region and cause more discontent there.”A staunch Federalist judge, John Wilkins, remarked, “The people engaged in the present opposition to government were not an inconsiderable mob. Rather, they are a respectable and powerful combination…of some of the most respectable people in the country.”

There was a fight for the supremacy of the Federalist movement against state’s rights. This is what the Democrats have adopted – federalism dictating policies to the states in this one-size-fits-all approach. Washington himself commanded insurgents in western Pennsylvania to disperse by September 1st. This is what we are witnessing with this covert move by the National Armed Services Committee. This is all about seizing federal control and effectively disarming the states directly, no different than outlawing guns individually.

I must report that unity is forming among the 55 governors of all states and territories who have joined together to urge Congress to reject Legislative Proposal 480, which would allow specified Air National Guard units to be reassigned to the U.S. Space Force without the governors’ legally required approval. This is a usurpation of power, and it will allow the Federal Government to wage war against the citizens of the United States directly. Some have argued that Biden was trying to circumvent the Posse Comitatus Act (18 U.S.C. § 1385, original at 20 Stat. 152) signed on June 18, 1878, that limits the powers of the federal government in the use of federal military personnel to enforce domestic policies within the United States. This usurpation of the National Guard is to completely circumvent this act, pretending that the National Guard is not the federal military, yet they seek to seize control from the state governors and order them, like Washington in the Whiskey Rebellion, to attack Americans on the streets. HELLO – this is civil war!

ANY POLITICIAN WHO SUPPORTS THIS ACTION SHOULD BE STRIPPED OF ALL AUTHORITY AND REMOVED FROM OFFICE